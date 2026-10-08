NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Dylan Larkin And Simon Edvinsson

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 2:46 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 2:46 PM
Trade rumors continue to swirl about Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
Dylan Larkin made his season debut on Tuesday with the Red Wings in Detroit against the Ottawa Senators. He was booed by the Red Wings faithful, but turned those jeers into cheers with a goal and an assist to lead them to a 5-3 victory.
Despite expanding his list of preferred destinations to eight teams, there's no indication Larkin is any closer to getting traded.
Aleksander Barkov's latest knee injury had some observers pondering whether the Florida Panthers might pursue Larkin if Barkov were sidelined for a long period. While the Panthers captain is expected to miss six to eight weeks, TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes that should silence the chatter linking them to the Red Wings center.
LeBrun claimed there wasn't much validity to that speculation in the first place. He pointed out that the Panthers won't replace their captain when he’s due back within eight weeks. They also must ensure they have sufficient long-term salary-cap space to re-sign winger Brady Tkachuk, whose contract expires in 2028.
Canadiens Reportedly Interested In Larkin
Meanwhile, Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli believes the Montreal Canadiens would love to acquire Larkin.
Seravalli noted that Larkin's expanded trade list doesn't include any Canadian teams. One source believed the Red Wings center could end this saga immediately if he included the Canadiens on his list, saying that they’re the one team that can meet the Red Wings' price while giving Larkin a chance to play for a winner.
Larkin could be fit in well as the Canadiens' second-line center. They could keep tabs on this situation, but he seems intent on joining an American-based contender.
Latest On Simon Edvinsson
Speaking of the Red Wings, Simon Edvinsson has become a hot topic in the rumor mill since last weekend, when it was reported that he would prefer a trade.
Frank Seravalli reported that sources claim the Red Wings still prefer a return of NHL-ready talent for Edvinsson, but they’re also open to the right package of draft picks and prospects. He wondered if that means they’re coming to grips with the idea of rebuilding their rebuild.
Seravalli suggested Edvinsson would be a great fit with the Philadelphia Flyers, citing his size, age, and high potential.
Philly Hockey Now's William James agreed, calling the Red Wings blueliner a "can’t-miss opportunity" for the Flyers to bolster their defense corps. He felt the Flyers would have to move a left-shot defenseman like Cam York or Nick Seeler to make room for Edvinsson. James speculated the asking price could be the equivalent of two first-round picks, a second-rounder, and a third-round pick.
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