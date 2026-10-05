NHL Rumor Roundup: Red Wings Now Have Two Key Players Who Prefer To Be Traded

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2026 2:43 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 2:43 PM
The Detroit Red Wings are still dealing with Dylan Larkin's trade request, and now comes word that unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade.
It was bad enough for the Detroit Red Wings when center Dylan Larkin’s trade request dominated off-season headlines.
Now, another key player could be eyeballing the exits.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the word around the league is that unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade.
According to Friedman, neither Red Wings management nor Edvinsson's representatives would confirm that Edvinsson wants out. He said the Red Wings told other clubs that their priority is re-signing the 22-year-old restricted free agent.
Nevertheless, Edvinsson's frustration has reached the point where he's open to moving on.
Negotiations between Edvinsson and the Red Wings stalled after Steve Yzerman was removed as general manager in mid-July. The young blueliner remained patient and loyal, waiting for the club to find a new GM while spurning offer sheets from several clubs.
Talks were expected to accelerate once assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff was named interim GM. Edvinsson reported to training camp even though he wasn't allowed to scrimmage with his teammates or participate in pre-season games.
However, Edvinsson returned to Sweden last week as those discussions failed to produce an agreement. And now, his patience seems to have reached the breaking point.
Edvinsson's departure for Sweden prompted SI.com's Tyler Miller to suggest the Pittsburgh Penguins as a possible trade destination. Friedman's report had The Hockey News' Eric Cruikshank list the San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs as potential trade partners.
thehockeynews.comThree Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Red Wings' Simon EdvinssonOn Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided darker news for the Detroit Red Wings, reporting that Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade away from the organization. With that in mind, we look at three potential trade destinations for the 23-year-old defenseman.
The Red Wings still could get Edvinsson signed. Nevertheless, their bungled handling of these negotiations puts those efforts at risk and could still cost them their second-best defenseman.
As for Larkin, the Red Wings have had difficulty finding suitors because of his narrow list of trade destinations, forcing him to reportedly expand his list to eight teams last week.
The Florida Panthers were among the three teams on Larkin’s original list. With Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov on LTIR after injuring his left leg last week against the Sharks, some pundits wondered if the Panthers would make a pitch for Larkin.
On Friday, Elliotte Friedman told NHL Network that the Panthers have limited trade capital. He wondered if the Wings would be interested in forward Eetu Luostarinen as part of a package offer.
Assuming the Panthers find a creative way to take on Larkin's contract, it'll take more than Luostarinen to entice the Red Wings. Their asking price will likely be center Anton Lundell, whom the Panthers refused to part with while negotiating their acquisition of Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators in June.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy