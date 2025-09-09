NHL Rumor Roundup: Update On Canucks' Hughes, Canadiens' Next Steps After Trading Price

Quinn Hughes' future with the Vancouver Canucks has been murky since team president Jim Rutherford floated the notion of the defenseman one day joining brothers Jack and Luke with the New Jersey Devils.

Hughes, 25, is two years away from UFA eligibility, prompting speculation suggesting the Canucks might have to consider trading their captain if unable to sign him to a contract extension next summer.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now noted the ongoing conjecture linking Hughes to the Devils, but doesn't believe a trade will happen anytime soon.

Nichols cited Hughes' Sept. 5 interview with Sportsnet's Iain McIntyre, where he stated he wasn't looking beyond this season. “Who knows what we can do and who knows how I'll be feeling this time next year? It's still a year away,” he said.

Trading Hughes this season would signal a rebuild by the Canucks. However, their moves this summer (including re-signing Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland) suggest they're hoping to rebound after missing the 2025 playoffs. If it goes well, it could convince Hughes that his long-term future is in Vancouver.

Canadiens Trade Carey Price's Contract To Sharks: Recapping Goalie's Time In Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens traded Carey Price and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick to the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, the Canadiens were expected to shop Carey Price's contract after paying the permanently sidelined goaltender his $5.5-million signing bonus last Monday. On Friday, they bundled his contract with a 2026 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in return for minor-league defenseman Gannon Laroque.

Shipping out the entirety of Price's cap hit makes the Canadiens cap-compliant this season, putting them under the $95.5 million salary cap by $4.568 million.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now indicated the Canadiens have the cap flexibility to make a trade to improve their roster this season. They could accrue over $20 million if they wait until the March 6 trade deadline.

RG.Org's Marco D'Amico believes the Canadiens won't take that long. He cited sources claiming they could make moves before training camp or toward American Thanksgiving (Nov. 27).

It's no secret that the Canadiens seek a second-line center. They were linked to Marco Rossi before he re-signed with the Minnesota Wild last month. Speculation persists that they're among the teams interested in Mason McTavish, but it's expected that the Anaheim Ducks will re-sign the 22-year-old RFA.

