NHL Rumor Roundup: Update On Simon Edvinsson, The Latest On The Flames

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 2:03 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 2:03 PM
Contract talks between the Detroit Red Wings and Simon Edvinsson continue amid trade rumors, while Zach Whitecloud and Morgan Frost could be valuable trade chips for the rebuilding Calgary Flames.
It's late October, and there's still no indication that the Detroit Red Wings are getting closer to signing Simon Edvinsson.
Edvinson, 23, is a restricted free agent defenseman whose contract negotiations were complicated by the upheaval in the Red Wings' front office as they continue to search for a replacement for former general manager Steve Yzerman.
During the off-season, Edvinsson reportedly rejected several offer sheets and practiced with the Red Wings during training camp. As negotiations dragged on, he briefly returned to Sweden once the regular season began, but has since returned to continue training on his own.
Recent reports claimed Edvinsson preferred a trade. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, he still does, believing this situation has gone on long enough, but he hasn’t formally requested one yet.
LeBrun reports that Edvinsson and his agent recently met with Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff. However, negotiations remain stalled.
Horcoff maintains that signing Edvinsson remains his priority, but he's still taking trade calls. LeBrun claimed the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins are among 10 teams believed to be interested in the young defenseman.
LeBrun suggested Mikhail Sergachev of the Utah Mammoth, Noah Dobson of the Montreal Canadiens, Bowen Byram of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Simon Nemec of the Calgary Flames as comparables for what the Red Wings would want in return.
thehockeynews.comNHL Insider Reports That Red Wings Interim GM Shawn Horcoff Recently Met With Simon Edvinsson According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff recently met face-to-face with unsigned RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson and his representation.
The Mammoth gave up J.J. Moser, Conor Geekie, and two draft picks to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Sergachev. For Dobson, the Canadiens sent forward Emil Heinenman and two first-round picks to the New York Islanders.
The Buffalo Sabres got blueliner Louis Crevier, a first- and a second-round pick from the Blackhawks, while the Flames parted with two conditional first-rounders, a second-round pick, and blueliner prospect Etienne Morin.
Whitecloud, Frost Stand Out As Flames' Trade Chips
Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames' early-season struggles continue to make them a team of interest in the rumor mill.
Daily Faceoff's Mike Gould recently tiered the Flames' trade candidates if they become sellers by the March 1 trade deadline.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud and center Morgan Frost made the top tier. Gould considers Whitecloud's stock to be high right now, citing the 29-year-old’s experience as a shutdown blueliner, his Stanley Cup pedigree, and his affordable $2.75 million AAV on a contract that runs through 2027-28.
Frost, meanwhile, is due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Gould noted that the 27-year-old has been a consistent 40-point producer, which could make him enticing for teams seeking a second- or third-line center.
Others on Gould's list included goaltender Devin Cooley and forwards Joel Farabee, Martin Pospisil, Yegor Sharangovich, and Adam Klapka. He believes those players will draw more interest in the coming years.
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