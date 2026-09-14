NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Kirill Marchenko And Alexander Nikishin

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin have been the subjects of off-season trade speculation. However, it remains to be seen if they will be moved before the season begins.
Kirill Marchenko has been the subject of trade rumors since the NHL Draft weekend in June, following reports of the 26-year-old winger's unwillingness to sign a contract extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has been listening to trade offers for Marchenko, but isn’t interested in a return of futures for his leading goal-scorer. He wants a proven offensive player around the same age to replace Marchenko’s production.
The Montreal Canadiens were frequently linked to Marchenko. However, their signing of left winger Chris Kreider to a one-year contract on Saturday should put a damper on that chatter.
Other teams are believed to have an interest in Marchenko, including the New York Islanders. On Thursday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman claimed the Isles were "around that", and for good reason; they did little to bolster their popgun offense during the off-season.
Marchenko has exceeded the 20-goal plateau in each of his four NHL seasons, including a career-high 31-goal, 74-point campaign in 2024-25. He’d be a solid addition among any teams' top-six forward group.
Russell Macias believes the Blue Jackets have set a high asking price for Marchenko, who becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer and is UFA-eligible in 2028. Given the winger’s contract situation, however, Macias thinks the closer it gets to July 1, the more likely the asking price drops.
Waiting that long won’t provide the low-scoring Islanders with immediate help. They might have to look elsewhere to boost their production before the season opens.
More Teams Reportedly Interested In Hurricanes' Nikishin
Meanwhile, the week begins with no indication that the Carolina Hurricanes are any closer to signing or trading defenseman Alexander Nikishin.
Following the Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup run in June, reports emerged claiming they were considering whether to re-sign the 24-year-old restricted free agent or trade him. The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets have been suggested as potential destinations.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman last Thursday claimed the Nashville Predators were "kicking around" Nikishin. He pointed out that they recently shipped winger Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils for two draft picks and suggested they have the tradable assets to make a pitch to the Hurricanes.
Nikishin completed his entry-level contract last season, coming off a rookie campaign in which he had 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games, though his production and ice time declined during the playoffs. He’s ineligible to receive an offer sheet because he lacks the required number of games.
It was rumored Nikishin sought an average annual value of up to $8 million on his next contract. Friedman believes Zeev Buium’s eight-year contract extension ($9.35 million AAV) could have an effect on what Nikishin’s gets on his next deal, either with the Hurricanes or elsewhere.
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