NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Rangers' Artemi Panarin And The Predators

We kick off this week with the latest rumors regarding Artemi Panarin. The New York Rangers are holding the 34-year-old left winger out of their lineup as they attempt to find a suitable trade partner.
Panarin is reportedly insisting on a contract extension being part of any deal to trade him. He's UFA-eligible on July 1 and isn't interested in being a playoff rental player. The playmaking star also carries a full no-movement clause in his contract, giving him total control over this situation.
During Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he'd heard that Panarin hopes to hit a "contract home run" by seeking an extension worth $50 million.
Panarin carries an average annual value of $11.642 million on his current deal. A five-year extension would net him $10 million annually, while a four-year deal would be worth $12.5 million.
On Saturday, Friedman said he believed the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings could be interested in signing Panarin.
PuckPedia indicates the Capitals and Sharks have sufficient cap room to take on the remainder of Panarin's current contract, but they might ask the Rangers to retain salary in the deal. The Kings and Red Wings have plenty of room to take him on.
Friedman wondered how the cap-strapped Panthers would be able to pull this off. Things could get complicated if sidelined captain Aleksander Barkov returns from his knee injury sooner than expected.
The Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are interested in Panarin, but only as a rental player. Friedman said the Stars remain committed to re-signing left winger Jason Robertson, which explains their hesitancy to offer up an extension for Panarin.
Friedman also believes the Carolina Hurricanes could be interested in Panarin, but it depends on how much they'd be willing to pay him.
In Nashville, meanwhile, the Predators are battling to stay in the Western Conference wild-card race as they now navigate a GM change.
GM Barry Trotz is stepping down, according to Friedman. He'll stay in the role until a successor is found.
TSN cited a report from Nashville in which Trotz indicated he's keeping his trade options open as his club tries to avoid missing the playoffs for the third time in four years.
That could include moving Ryan O'Reilly. The 34-year-old center has frequently surfaced in the rumor mill since last season. He lacks no-trade protection, but the Predators are treating him as though he does.
Trotz said he's open to all offers but hasn't received one yet that would persuade him to discuss it with O'Reilly. Nevertheless, this could be something worth monitoring as the March 6 trade deadline approaches.
Friedman reported Friday the Predators are open to trading forwards Michael Bunting and Michael McCarron and defenseman Nick Perbix. The trio is UFA-eligible this summer.
Friedman said the New York Islanders attempted to acquire Bunting, but their efforts ultimately fell through. They instead acquired Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils last week.
