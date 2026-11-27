NHL Rumor Roundup: What Next For The Wild? Where Could Erik Karlsson Go?
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 2:49 PM
The Minnesota Wild could seek other options to address their depth at center after losing out in the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes. Meanwhile, speculation is growing about where Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson might end up by the March 1 trade deadline.
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