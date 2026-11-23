Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 9:07 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 9:07 PM
How should the Minnesota Wild pivot after reportedly being heavily involved in trade talks for Dylan Larkin?
In the past few seasons, the Minnesota Wild have slowly-but-surely been rising up the NHL's pecking order, and this year's group might be the best the franchise has ever had.
The Wild currently have the best record in the league at 17-3-4, they're on a five-game winning streak and haven't lost in regulation since Oct. 22. It doesn’t get much better than that.
This start has been fuelled by stars like Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, who are on 14- and 13-game point streaks, respectively. Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek are on pace to have career-best offensive seasons, Jesper Wallstedt is on his way to earning a Vezina Trophy, and Brock Faber hasn't missed a step since returning from injury.
Everywhere you look, the Wild are excelling.
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But now that a player the Wild were heavily linked to in trade rumors has been moved – former Detroit Red Wing and new Montreal Canadiens center Dylan Larkin – what's next for the Wild on the trade front?
Certainly, adding a second-line center of Larkin's calibre would make Minnesota more formidable. But why tempt fate by changing the chemistry and balance the Wild have right now? Taking a breath and staying the course might just be the best road ahead for GM Bill Guerin.
Between now and the trade deadline, other issues could arise for the Wild. Losing out on Larkin can be seen as a negative, but Guerin still has a lot of trade capital to spend on someone else.
With the center position being the main area the Wild will look to improve on throughout the season, there are also some potentially cheaper options they could pursue.
Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins and Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators are just a few options that would likely cost significantly less than what the Canadiens ultimately paid to acquire Larkin, but would provide a significant upgrade at center.
However, you don't want to make a trade simply for the sake of making a trade. It would've been nice for Wild fans to have Larkin as a key part of the team, but so long as Minnesota keeps dominating, there's no urgency for the Wild to swing a deal.
thehockeynews.com'He's Got Things He's Got To Decide On': Wild's Guerin Discusses State Of Hughes NegotiationsTrading for superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes has been a huge win for Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin. But as the defenseman's future remains uncertain, Guerin needs to be prepared to potentially make some difficult decisions.
The only negative for the Wild at the moment is Quinn Hughes' contract situation. Hughes has a blank check he could sign at any moment to stay in Minnesota beyond this season, but every day that passes without his signature on an extension makes it more likely that he's intent on becoming a UFA this summer.
Missing out on Larkin, and the four-year commitment on his contract beyond this season, could impact Hughes' outlook on the Wild's long-term competitive window. With no true horse up the middle, there's still a concern that missing piece may hold the Wild back from reaching their ultimate goal.
This only complicates Guerin's position. Does he risk Hughes leaving for nothing this summer? Or is he confident that a championship run this season will convince him to re-sign? The answer to those questions could determine the competitive trajectory of the franchise more than any trade Guerin can swing right now.
While a blockbuster could eventually materialize for the Wild, their current hot streak means Guerin can afford to be patient. Winning at the rate they are gives Guerin the leverage he needs in any trade talks he may be having, and any partner can't put significant pressure on him to make a trade he doesn't want to make.
The Central is a killer division, but after slowly pushing toward the top, it's all going swimmingly for Minnesota. Their chances at a Cup have never been better, and that means Guerin should bide his time until a clear trade candidate materializes.
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