NHL Rumor Roundup: What's Next For The Montreal Canadiens?

The Montreal Canadiens exceeded expectations by reaching the Eastern Conference final. However, management doesn't intend to rest on its laurels during the off-season.
The Montreal Canadiens' playoff run ended last Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated them in five games.
Nevertheless, finishing in the Eastern Conference final will be viewed as a success for the Canadiens. They have made significant strides since commencing their roster rebuild four years ago.
Canadiens GM Kent Hughes won't rest on his laurels. Despite his club's improvement this season, some roster issues remain to be addressed if the Habs intend to take the next step toward Stanley Cup contention.
RDS' Francois Gagnon believes Hughes must find a second-line center to skate alongside rising star right winger Ivan Demidov and take some of the burden off first-line center Nick Suzuki. He also believes the Canadiens GM must add some grit to their checking lines and find a reliable third-pairing right-shot defenseman who can play more than 10 minutes per game.
TVA Sports' Jonathan Bernier echoed those concerns. He believes the Canadiens will monitor Nico Hischier's contract extension negotiations with the New Jersey Devils. If those talks fall through, the Devils could put the 27-year-old two-way center on the trade block.
Bernier pointed out that Hughes previously said he was willing to overpay if the right player became available. Hischier could be that player, though Bernier acknowledged it would mean parting with top prospect Michael Hage.
Hischier isn't the only center the Canadiens could pursue this summer. Some pundits have linked them to Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues or Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks.
However, Devils GM Sunny Mehta doesn't seem keen to rebuild, so he's unlikely to move Hischier. As for Thomas, the Blues' high asking price suggests they're not that serious about moving him, plus his full no-trade clause gives him complete control over his situation.
Postmedia reported there was speculation the Canadiens spoke with the New York Rangers about center Vincent Trocheck at the trade deadline.
Trocheck's average annual value of $5.625 million through 2028-29 would fit nicely within the Canadiens' salary-cap payroll. However, his age (33 in July) and desire to remain close to New York suggest the Habs could be looking elsewhere.
Bernier also suggested that Jakub Dobes could be a trade candidate if management still considers Jacob Fowler their goalie of the future. However, they're more likely to keep that young tandem intact and attempt to move Sam Montembeault, who has a year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $3.15 million.
The Canadiens are projected to have nearly $11 million of salary cap space for 2026-27. That prompted Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin to include Josh Anderson on his list of players who could become cost-cutting trade candidates this summer.
Anderson, 32, is a year away from UFA eligibility with a cap hit of $5.5 million. However, his physical game is tailor-made for the playoffs, so it's doubtful the Habs will peddle him this summer.
Brendan Gallagher is the more likely cost-cutting candidate. The 34-year-old tearfully told reporters he'll be moving on after this season despite having a year left on his contract with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
Gallagher said he'd be open to a trade to his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks. Whether the rebuilding Canucks would be interested in him as a veteran presence remains to be seen.
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