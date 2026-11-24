NHL Rumor Roundup: Wild Center Options, Jets Shopping Niederreiter, Rangers' Schneider Emerging As Trade Chip
Nov 24, 2026 4:20 PM
The Minnesota Wild must find new options to address their need for a center after Dylan Larkin was traded to Montreal, the Winnipeg Jets are trying to find a new home for Nino Niederreiter, and the emergence of Scott Morrow on the Rangers' blueline could make Braden Schneider a trade chip.
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