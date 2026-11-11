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NHL Rumor Roundup: Wild Could Hang On To Quinn Hughes Past The Trade Deadline, Latest On The Flames

NHL Rumor Roundup: Wild Could Hang On To Quinn Hughes Past The Trade Deadline, Latest On The Flames

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Lyle Richardson
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Nov 11, 2026 3:35 PM

Quinn Hughes still hasn't committed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Wild, but they might not move him if he's still unsigned at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, a growing logjam among the Calgary Flames' forwards could force management to make some moves.

Uncertainty over defenseman Quinn Hughes' future with the Minnesota Wild has been an ongoing topic in the NHL rumor mill.

Hughes, 27, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. Wild general manager Bill Guerin would love to sign him to an extension, but the superstar defenseman insists on taking his time before reaching a decision.

On Tuesday, Guerin provided an update, saying the situation remained status quo. He said he wants to keep Hughes as long as possible, but also wants him to remain focused on hockey right now.

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Hughes' situation raised speculation that Guerin might trade the 2024 Norris Trophy winner if he's still unsigned by the March 1 trade deadline. However, the Wild GM didn't rule out retaining Hughes past the deadline, even at the risk of losing him for nothing to free agency on July 1.

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The Wild are currently among this season's best teams and could be considered Stanley Cup contenders when the playoffs begin in April. If so, Guerin will hope that a Cup run (or at least a deep postseason run) convinces Hughes to stay in Minnesota.

Unless the Wild collapse and tumble out of playoff contention by March 1, Hughes won't be going anywhere this season.

Flames Weighing Options On Multiple Forwards

Turning to the Calgary Flames, they've overcome a poor start to this season to claw their way to within striking distance of a Western Conference wild-card berth.

Mike Gould of the Calgary Sun suggested the Flames could feasibly challenge for a playoff berth in the weak Pacific Division. However, he believes management must not lose sight of their long-term rebuilding plans.

With Jonathan Huberdeau expected to return from hip surgery soon, Gould believes the Flames must address a logjam at forward. He suggested GM Craig Conroy continue to sell, but do so gradually.

The Calgary Flames announced Sunday that defenceman Kevin Bahl has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
thehockeynews.comFlames’ Kevin Bahl to Miss Remainder of Season With Ruptured AchillesThe Calgary Flames announced Sunday that defenceman Kevin Bahl has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Morgan Frost and Ryan Strome would take priority as trade candidates given their UFA eligibility next summer. Gould also suggested forwards Joel Farabee and Yegor Sharangovich should also be on the table for the right offers.

Frost could draw plenty of interest given the lack of available centers in the trade market. However, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Oct. 26 that Conroy hasn't ruled out re-signing the 27-year-old center.

Farabee, 26, currently leads the Flames with 17 points in 18 games, putting him on pace to break his career-high of 50 points with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023-24. He’s signed through next season, meaning Conroy can take his time evaluating Farabee’s performance and future in Calgary.

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