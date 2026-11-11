NHL Rumor Roundup: Wild Could Hang On To Quinn Hughes Past The Trade Deadline, Latest On The Flames

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 3:35 PM
Quinn Hughes still hasn't committed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Wild, but they might not move him if he's still unsigned at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, a growing logjam among the Calgary Flames' forwards could force management to make some moves.
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