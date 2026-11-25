NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Maple Leafs Be Buyers Or Sellers?
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:22 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:22 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles this season have prompted speculation about whether they'll be buyers or sellers in this season's trade market.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' nine-game losing skid ended on Monday with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
While that win provides a bit of relief for the Maple Leafs, it hasn't silenced the speculation that's been dogging them for weeks about what general manager John Chayka can do to help his struggling roster.
During an appearance last Sunday on NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was asked what changes could be in store for the Maple Leafs following their ninth straight loss. Acknowledging that management's efforts to win with the current roster seem to be failing, he doesn't see them making any major additions this season.
If the Maple Leafs fail to improve and become sellers, Friedman anticipated that they'll likely move some players on lower-salaried, short-term contracts. As for superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander, management would have to meet with them to discuss where the two forwards see their futures.
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Both players have full no-movement clauses, but Matthews is the pressing concern because of his unrestricted free agent eligibility in July 2028.
Whatever happens with Matthews, Friedman said he'd be shocked if he were traded in-season.
Meanwhile, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that the Maple Leafs are among several teams interested in Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
The 23-year-old restricted free agent must be signed before 5 pm ET on Dec.1 or he'll be ineligible to play the remainder of this NHL season. The Red Wings want to re-sign him, but he prefers a trade.
LeBrun said the Maple Leafs continue to pursue Edvinsson, but he believes they're on the outside looking in. They lack the necessary assets to interest the Red Wings.
The Maple Leafs could also attempt to leverage their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, which belong to the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins, respectively.
On Saturday, Friedman explained that their 2027 first-rounder is top-10 protected. If it's not among the top-10 picks in next year's draft, it goes to the Flyers, and the Bruins get the Maple Leafs' 2028 first-rounder, which is unprotected.
However, if the 2027 pick is in the top 10, the Maple Leafs choose whether the Flyers or Bruins get that pick, with the other club getting the 2028 pick.
Friedman believes it's possible the Maple Leafs ask either club which pick they want and what they’re willing to part with to get it. He said it would have to be part of a "bona fide trade" with other pieces involved.
However, Friedman thinks that’s something more likely to occur following next spring's draft lottery, so it won’t provide any immediate help for the Maple Leafs.
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