NHL Rumor Roundup: Vincent Trocheck, Evander Kane And Rasmus Ristolainen Draw Interest In The Trade Market

The New York Rangers' trade of Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings earlier this month raised speculation that Vincent Trocheck might be the next Ranger on the move.
On Feb. 23, James Murphy of RG.Org reported sources believe Trocheck could be dealt by the March 6 NHL trade deadline. He indicated the Minnesota Wild were considered the front-runners for the 32-year-old center.
The Wild are believed to be in the market for a center, preferably one who can play on the first line. It's been speculated that rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt could be dangled as trade bait to address that issue. One of Murphy's sources claimed that part of the Rangers' asking price was prospect right winger Charlie Stramel.
Murphy's sources informed him the Detroit Red Wings were also interested in Trocheck. He wondered if the Wings would part with rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka and a prospect goalie like Sebastian Cossa or Trey Augustine.
The Red Wings have the salary-cap space to absorb Trocheck's $5.625 million average annual value for the remaining three years of his deal. They also have plenty of draft picks, prospects and promising young players to use for trade bait. However, they are unlikely to part with Sandin-Pellikka as it would leave them scrambling to find a suitable replacement.
Turning to Vancouver, the Canucks have attempted to move right winger Evander Kane for several weeks. They permitted his agent to speak with other clubs to facilitate a trade.
Thomas Drance of The Athletic recently reported the 34-year-old Kane was drawing some interest in the trade market. He also pointed out that the veteran winger is UFA-eligible this July and carries a $5.15-million cap hit for this season, but the Canucks could retain up to half of it.
On Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston speculated Kane could be on the move before March 6. He claimed the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars were among the clubs making inquiries.
In Philadelphia, meanwhile, it's become a trade-deadline ritual for Rasmus Ristolainen to surface in media trade chatter. He popped up in the rumor mill before the 2024 and 2025 trade deadlines.
Like clockwork, the 31-year-old blueliner has become the subject of trade speculation again.
Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported that half a dozen teams were interested in Ristolainen. He has a year left on his contract with an average annual value of $5.1 million, and he lacks no-trade protection. Di Marco's colleague, Matt Larkin, believes the Finnish defenseman improved his trade value playing for Finland during the Olympics.
Di Marco claimed the Flyers seek a return comparable to what the Boston Bruins got in last year's Brandon Carlo trade, and what the Montreal Canadiens received for Ben Chiarot in 2022. That would be a prospect and two draft picks, one of those being a first-rounder.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.