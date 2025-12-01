NHL Suspensions End For Five Players Acquitted In Hockey Canada Trial

Four of five players acquitted of sexual assault in this year's Hockey Canada trial have pro contracts as their NHL suspensions end.

A judge in London, Ont., found Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote not guilty of sexual assault in July. They were initially charged in connection with allegations stemming from the aftermath of a 2018 gala celebrating that year's Canadian world junior team.

All of them but Dube now have a contract after Foote signed with the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Monday.

The NHL announced in September the five players were suspended until Dec. 1, but they were eligible to sign contracts as of Oct. 15. The league's investigation concluded that while the players' conduct wasn't criminal, it did not meet the "highest level of moral integrity."

Here's the latest on each player.

Carter Hart, G, Vegas Golden Knights

Hart, 27, signed a two-year contract worth $2 million annually with the Vegas Golden Knights in late October.

In preparation for his return to NHL action, Hart played three games for the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. He went 1-2-0 in his three starts, posting a 3.07 goals-against average and .839 save percentage. He last played on Friday, stopping 12 of 16 shots.

Vegas recalled Hart from his conditioning stint on Sunday. The team faces the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at home before embarking on a five-game road trip against five Metropolitan Division squads.

Cal Foote, D, Chicago Wolves (AHL)

Foote, 26, joined the Wolves on an AHL contract. The Wolves are the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, but Foote would have to sign an NHL contract to be eligible for a call-up.

Foote last played in 2024-25 for Liptovsky Mikulas in the top-tier league in Slovakia, finishing third on the team in scoring with 30 points in 38 games. He last played in the AHL in 2023-24 before taking a leave of absence. That season, he had nine points in 24 games for the Utica Comets.

Alex Formenton, LW, Ambri-Piotta (Sui.)

Formenton, 26, signed with Swiss National League club HC Ambri-Piotta in September. The contract runs through the international break at the end of December and carries an option through the end of the season.

In 20 games, Formenton has five goals, nine points and 36 penalty minutes.

Formenton remains an RFA whose NHL rights belong to the Ottawa Senators. If he doesn't sign a contract by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, he cannot play in the NHL this season.

The Ottawa Citizen's Bruce Garrioch reported the Senators have tried to trade Formenton's rights elsewhere in exchange for a draft pick. Senators GM Steve Staios and Formenton's agent, Darren Ferris, agreed over the summer that the player's best bet was a change of scenery.

As of Monday morning in Ottawa, there is "virtually no chance" a trade will happen, Garrioch reported.

Michael McLeod, C, Omsk (Rus.)

McLeod, 27, returned to Avangard Omsk in the KHL this season after playing part of the 2024-25 campaign with them.

In 17 games, McLeod has five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He ranks eighth on the team in scoring.

Last season, McLeod had six points in 16 games for Barys Astana in the KHL before joining Omsk and posting 13 points in 19 games. He added eight points in nine playoff matches.

While he, Hart, Formenton, Dube and Foote faced one charge each of sexual assault, McLeod faced an additional charge of party to the offense. He was found not guilty of both counts.

Dillon Dube, C, Unsigned

Dube, 27, has not played for a pro hockey team this season so far.

He last played for the KHL's Dinamo Minsk in 2024-25, recording four goals and 11 points in 42 games. He went without a point in four post-season games as well.

Dube played six season for the Calgary Flames, recording 127 points in 325 NHL games.

In September, Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said at that point, the team was not interested in signing the UFA.

