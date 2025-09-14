NHL Teams With Cap Space And Potential Interest In Kirill Kaprizov

As speculation swirls around Kirill Kaprizov's future with the Minnesota Wild, several NHL teams are emerging as potential suitors should the Russian winger opt to test the market. Prior to that happening, news that he’s turned down a $128-million deal with the Wild has some analysts wondering if he could be traded before the end of the season.

Kaprizov might sign a lucrative deal elsewhere or be traded to a team willing to pay him more than a $16 million AAV deal. Still, only a few teams fit.

Detroit Red Wings

Projected to have approximately $11.99 million in cap space for the 2025-26 season, the Red Wings are positioning themselves to finally make a big move. The ‘Yzerplan’ has been confusing and inconsistent, but Kaprizov would be the type of addition that makes it clear GM Steve Yzerman is all in.

Eventually, the Red Wings want to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. With rising stars like Dylan Larkin, adding a player of Kaprizov's caliber could accelerate their contention window. They added John Gibson this summer and have over $44 million in cap space projected for next summer.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are in an interesting position this summer. They aren’t contenders, but a few tweaks and the right addition could make a young team with solid center potential an intriguing landing spot for Kaprizov.

This is a team with significant cap flexibility and a young, promising roster. Their commitment to rebuilding could be sped up exponentially if they were willing to throw $18 or $19 million at Kaprizov in free agency.

Boston Bruins

How badly do the Boston Bruins want to shift the narrative after a forgettable season and some roster drama? They sent off key pieces last summer at the trade deadline, but seem stubborn about embracing a rebuild. A team that has David Pastrnak and Kaprizov on the top line sounds deadly, regardless of what center is put in between them.

With only $19 million in cap space projected for next summer, money is undoubtedly more of an issue for the Bruins. But, if they made a trade this season and moved out money in the deal, nothing is impossible. It would take a big package, but Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt have been mentioned in trade rumors.

Philadelphia Flyers

How enticing is the idea of Matvei Michkov and Kaprizov on the same team? The Flyers might like the idea, and they have room to make it work.

They have $40 million in cap space starting next season, and GM Daniel Briere is not afraid to make a big move.

San Jose Sharks

With a projected cap space of $9.24 million for the 2025-26 season, the Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild. However, they have some incredible young talent in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Securing a player like Kaprizov could provide the necessary spark to explode their rebuild, turning a promising young team into a contender.

The Sharks have to worry about the upcoming deals for Celebrini and Smith, but they have $62 million in cap space beginning next season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Already on the lookout for a top-tier forward, the Blackhawks want to send a statement to Connor Bedard that they are determined to find him some help. Is there a better finisher for Bedard than Kaprizov?

The Blackhawks have the financial flexibility to make a significant move. They have $18 million this season and over $57 million in cap space starting next summer. They also have some young pieces they could move and a wealth of draft picks that would rank high for the Wild in the upcoming drafts.

Imagine if the Wild traded for a first-round pick, then won the lottery and the chance to draft Gavin McKenna? The sting of losing Kaprizov would all but disappear.

Washington Capitals

Would adding Kaprizov give Alex Ovechkin reason not to retire at the end of the season? Maybe. The Caps and the superstar aren’t making an official announcement on any retirement official, but it feels like things are leaning that way. Another run with Kaprizov, who would eventually take the mantle from Ovechkin, might be just what the Capitals need.

Ovie signs a one-year extension, then walks away as Kaprizov comes in and eats up a ton of the Capitals’ cap space.

