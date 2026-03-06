NHL Trade Deadline: Minnesota Wild Unite The Foligno Brothers; Will Bedard Be Chicago's Next Captain?

The trade is for future considerations.
Friday's deal united Foligno with his younger brother, Marcus Foligno. This is the first time the brothers will play together in the NHL, and the Blackhawks gave their leader a chance to win the Stanley Cup this season.
Nick Foligno, 38, has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 37 games this season. The left winger had 35 points in 78 games last season as well.
Here's more on what the deal means for both teams.
The Wild have continued to add depth players by Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. They previously added forwards Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink and defenseman Jeff Petry this week.
McCarron, 30, has 12 points, 165 hits and 60 blocked shots in 59 games. Minnesota traded a 2028 second-round pick for him.
Petry, 38, has eight points in 58 games. His production has fallen in recent years, but in the right moments, he can move the puck from the back end. He only cost Minnesota a conditional seventh-round pick.
Brink, 24, was acquired on Friday from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek. Brink has 26 points in 55 games this season and had a career-high 41 points in 79 games last season.
The biggest storyline here, however, is uniting the Foligno brothers in the NHL.
Nick Foligno has played 1,270 games for five different teams, with Minnesota being his sixth. But he's only played 68 playoff games and hasn't made it far in the post-season.
Marcus Foligno, 34, has played 923 career games between the Buffalo Sabres and Wild. He's only had 34 playoff games.
The Wild added Quinn Hughes earlier this season and are all-in for the Stanley Cup. This could be the best run yet for the Foligno brothers.
Foligno's departure means the Blackhawks no longer have a captain.
After Chicago traded Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson to the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the week, Bedard wore an 'A' on his jersey and will do so for the rest of the season.
"(Foligno's) a good person, fun guy to be around, fun guy to go to dinner with, go to his house, play mini sticks with his kids, stuff like that," Bedard told reporters Friday after the trade. "It's going to be weird for sure."
Bedard also said he's excited for Foligno.
"He talked about playing with his brother," Bedard said. "I don't have a brother, but I know the guys that do that, you grow up playing mini sticks and then, hopefully on the same team in minor hockey, and for him, the state of his career, to get to do that, that's pretty special for him."
Bedard said earlier this week it's a "s----y feeling" to see the team moving players who help it win. But he said it's motivating that this feels like the last year it will happen.
The 20-year-old has had a breakout season, with 25 goals and 57 points in 48 games. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if he wore the 'C' next season.
