NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Islanders' Sorokin Leapfrogs Capitals' Thompson

It seems fitting to talk about NHL goaltenders after Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Nedeljkovic gave fans the league's first goalie fight in about six years.
The Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks netminders aren't part of this latest Vezina Trophy ranking. However, there are plenty of other talented netminders having exceptional seasons up to this point.
One goalie who's been great is the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin. He's been out with an injury since Jan. 5 but is worth the honorable mention with his 2.45 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Considering the Rangers have averaged 5.83 goals against since Shesterkin was injured, his value to the squad is immense.
Let's dive into my top five contenders for the NHL Vezina Trophy as of Jan. 20.
Ever since the calendar flipped to November, the Colorado Avalanche have never left first place in the NHL. They've been nearly perfect in every aspect of the ice, and goaltending is no exception to their success this season.
Scott Wedgewood has played the most games for the Avs, with Mackenzie Blackwood standing tall when healthy.
Wedgewood has 20 wins in 29 starts for Colorado this season, posting a 2.19 GAA and .917 SP. He leads the NHL in save percentage among goalies to make at least 20 appearances.
It's easy to forget the Avalanche acquired Wedgewood and Blackwood midway through last season. The front office took a gamble, swapping out its goaltending tandem, but it's paid off. Wedgewood's Vezina-challenging campaign is proof of that.
Andrei Vasilevskiy has almost always been a candidate for this award since entering the NHL in 2014-15. Impressively, he's never averaged less than a .900 SP in his 12-year career thus far.
Despite his consistency and elite ability in the crease over the years, he only has one Vezina Trophy in his cabinet from 2018-19. This year, Vasilevskiy is giving the 32 NHL GMs who vote on the Vezina Trophy another reason to consider him.
In 30 games played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time Stanley Cup champion has a 2.22 GAA and a .916 SP. He has a 20-7-3 record and remains a factor in the Lightning leading the Atlantic Division once again.
While the Chicago Blackhawks have drifted away from their hot start to the season and fallen in the standings, the performances they've been getting from Spencer Knight are far from the reason.
Even with the outstanding campaign from center Connor Bedard, Knight is arguably the Blackhawks' MVP this year.
On a team that is tied for the fifth-most regulation losses, Knight is still able to muster a winning record in regulation, owning a 14-13-6 mark. He's also posted a 2.53 GAA, a .913 SP and three shutouts.
Knight is also second in the NHL in goals saved above average at 15.57, according to naturalstattrick.com. He's also second in high-danger save percentage among goalies to play at least 20 games, at .865.
At just 24 years old, it doesn't seem like Chicago has to worry about its goaltending quality as the team continues to develop into a playoff contender.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 151.00/+15000
Washington Capitals starter Logan Thompson has been dethroned as the front-runner for the Vezina Trophy.
For nearly the entirety of this season, Thompson has been the undisputed best goalie in the NHL. He has a 2.38 GAA and .914 SP in 35 games this year. The undrafted netminder has also posted a couple of shutouts and registered a 17-14-4 record along the way.
Thompson leads all goaltenders in the goals saved above average department, at 16.77, per naturalstattrick.com.
There's no surprise that Thompson will be going to the Olympics to represent Team Canada, and he might even be the starter for his nation. Along with a potential gold medal, he could have his first Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 3.25/+225
Ilya Sorokin sits at the top of this Vezina Trophy ranking for great reasons.
For one, he has incredible numbers. In 29 starts for the New York Islanders this season, Sorokin has a 2.49 GAA and .915 SP. He also has a league-leading five shutouts.
In fact, Sorokin recorded two shutouts in his last five games, which were rather impressive. On Jan. 15, he blanked the top-heavy Edmonton Oilers, stopping 35 shots. On Jan. 6, he backstopped the Isles to a 44-save shutout against the New Jersey Devils.
With the Russian netminder in the crease, the Islanders have been able to challenge for a spot in the post-season. They're second in the Metropolitan Division, and plenty of credit has to go to Sorokin.
The 30-year-old is the new favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 1.87/-115
