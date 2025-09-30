NHL Waivers: 22 Players Placed On Wire On Sept. 30

A new batch of players are on NHL waivers as roster cutdowns continue.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets placed a total of 22 players on the wire.

For each player, the rest of the NHL has 24 hours to submit a claim for them. Otherwise, they'll be eligible for the AHL.

Here are the players on NHL waivers until Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. ET, according to PuckPedia.

Carolina: Gavin Bayreuther, Noel Gunler, Tyson Jost, Josiah Slavin, Ryan Suzuki

Calgary: Clark Bishop, Dryden Hunt, Yan Kuznetsov, Sam Morton

Edmonton: Matt Tomkins

NY Islanders: Matthew Highmore, Marcus Hogberg

NY Rangers: Brendan Brisson, Connor Mackey

Philadelphia: Anthony Richard

San Jose: Shane Bowers, Jimmy Huntington, Samuel Laberge, Oskar Olausson, Jakub Skarek

Winnipeg: Tyrel Bauer, Isaak Phillips

Jost, 27, has played 495 career NHL games, including 39 last season with the Hurricanes. The center and left winger had four goals and nine points, adding nine points in 14 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves. This pre-season, he put up an assist in four games.

Morton, 26, has only played one NHL game while Hunt has appeared in 235. But Morton competed for Calgary's fourth-line center role, scoring once in four pre-season games. Flames coach Ryan Huska praised Morton for going hard into battles, finishing checks and playing with a bit of positive recklessness.

Tomkins, 31, started six NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24, winning three of them. With the Syracuse Crunch, he received the Harry 'Hap' Holmes Memorial Award in 2024-25 for being the goaltender on the AHL team that allowed the fewest goals against. This pre-season, Tomkins recorded a 3.41 goals-against average and .828 save percentage in 87:57 minutes played for Edmonton.

Hogberg, a 30-year-old goaltender, played in 15 games for the Islanders last season, putting up a 2-6-3 record, 3.38 GAA and .878 SP. He stopped 27 of 30 shots across two games this pre-season.

Brisson, 23, spent most of last season in the AHL, recording 25 points in 61 games. The Rangers acquired the 2020 first-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in March. The left winger was a minus-2 in two games this pre-season.

Richard, 28, played 15 games for the Flyers last season, recording six points. The center and left winger scored a goal in two pre-season contests.

Olausson, 22, was selected 28th overall in the 2021 NHL draft by the Colorado Avalanche. They traded the right winger to the Sharks this past July in exchange for Danil Gushchin. Olausson has yet to record an NHL point after four career games, and he was a minus-1 in one pre-season match.

Phillips, 24, has played 56 career NHL games, including three last season, when he scored once. The defenseman was a minus-2 and took two shots in two pre-season games.

All 22 players placed on waivers on Sept. 29 cleared, including Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Kevin Gravel and Jiri Patera.

