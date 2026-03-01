NHL Waivers: Oilers Place Mangiapane And Regula On The Wire, Three Other Teams Active

Three other teams were also active with waiver transactions on Sunday, including two more Western Conference clubs. The Vancouver Canucks waived defenseman Guillaume Brisebois, and the St. Louis Blues assigned center Robby Fabbri to the wire.
The Florida Panthers were the only team in the Eastern Conference to join in on the waiver activity, waiving 28-year-old center Luke Kunin.
The Oilers have been looking to trade Mangiapane, but evidently couldn't wait any longer to clear some of his cap hit off the team's books. He's in the first year of a two-year contract that sees him earn $3.6 million per season.
With that, the 29-year-old Mangiapane has seven goals and 14 points in 52 games this season. He also recorded a minus-19 rating - the worst plus-minus rating of his career - and averaged 12:36 of ice time per game, his lowest since 2018-19.
Andrew Mangiapane (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)
Regula, 25, is also in the first season of a two-year deal, but costs $775,000 against the cap. He's made 29 appearances for Edmonton this year, posting three assists and a minus-16 rating.
Brisebois, Fabbri and Kunin are on one-year contracts with a $775,000 salary cap hit. Brisebois and Kunin were inked to those contracts in the off-season, while Fabbri agreed to a deal with the Blues on Dec. 10.
Kunin has the most NHL experience among him, Fabbri and Brisebois. The Panthers center has 478 appearances across nine seasons in the league, 44 of which come from this campaign.
He has two goals and four points so far this year, and hasn't featured in the AHL since 2018-19 with the Iowa Wild.
Fabbri has played 15 games for St. Louis this year, registering one goal, four points and a minus-three rating. The 30-year-old has never spent a full season in the minors, featuring in three minor-league contests this year, in 2018-19 and 2014-15.
Brisebois, 28, has spent most of his professional hockey career in the American League, featuring in a total of 297 games across eight seasons.
