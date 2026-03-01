Red Wings, Canucks Await On Tyler Myers' Decision To Be Traded To Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have a trade offer on the table for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers. Since Myers has trade protection in his contract, it'll be the players' decision whether he gets moved to Detroit or stays in Vancouver.
The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a fire sale as we approach the March 6 NHL trade deadline, and everyone is in play, including one of their longest tenured active players.
Tyler Myers has been with the club since the 2019-20 season, when he signed as a UFA in the 2019 off-season. Since then, the now 36-year-old defenseman has skated in 488 games with the Canucks, scoring 26 goals and 138 points.
Myers has a no-move clause built into the three-year, $3-million AAV contract he signed with the Canucks. Myers is set to become a UFA at the end of the 2026-27 season. Myers has a lot to ponder when deciding whether to accept this trade.
“As we speak tonight, I believe that offer is still on the table,” said Friedman. “I think everybody was hoping there would be a decision by Monday, I just don’t know where it stands right now.
"I also don’t believe that, as we do this (Saturday Headlines segment), Vancouver has a firm other offer for Myers. I think they're talking to teams, but I don’t get the sense that there is anything else firm at this point in time. We’ll see by Monday.”
With a 6-foot-8 frame and 1,123 games of NHL regular-season experience, Myers will likely be a sought-after asset on the trade market if he elects to refuse a trade to Detroit. If he does accept, he’ll join a Red Wings defensive core that features several big-body defenders, such as Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Ben Chiarot.
