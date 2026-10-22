Nick Suzuki's Injury Emphasizes Montreal Canadiens' Need For Center Depth

David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 9:40 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 9:40 PM
Nick Suzuki's ironman streak is officially ending at 546 games, reinforcing the Montreal Canadiens' need to pursue an upgrade at the center position.
They've got one of the most swift, slick and skilled rosters in the entire NHL, and many of their young stars aren't close to their prime.
However, the Canadiens have just one regulation win after nine games with a record of 4-3-2 and were just dealt some devastating news with Nick Suzuki set to miss the next two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury.
Suzuki, the defending Selke Trophy winner as the league's best defensive forward, has been terrific this season, posting five goals and 12 points along with a plus-6 rating.
Losing Suzuki — even if only in the best-case scenario of two weeks on the shelf – underscores Montreal's biggest issue, which is their depth at center.
This is why the Canadiens have been consistently reported to have interest in Detroit Red Wings pivot Dylan Larkin. But the interest has not been mutual, as Larkin's no-trade protection is allowing him to veto a deal to a Canadian team. And now, if Suzuki is out until late November, Habs GM Kent Hughes will feel significant pressure to accelerate a trade for one center or another.
It might be a long shot, but could Hughes and president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton sell Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly on the virtues of accepting a trade to Montreal?
O'Reilly chose the quiet life in Tennessee rather than remaining in the hockey hotbed of Toronto as a member of the Maple Leafs, but he doesn't have any trade protection, and the Predators need more young assets that Montreal could provide.
Otherwise, Hughes is either going to have to strike a deal for a different veteran center, or turn to Montreal's up-and-coming young players to step up in Suzuki's absence.
Youngster Oliver Kapanen currently slots in as the Canadiens' first-line center, but he's only 23. The rest of the Canadiens' depth down the middle – Alex Newhook, Phillip Danault and Jake Evans – is hardly imposing.
Without Suzuki, the Canadiens' immediate future has more questions than answers. He's the engine for this Habs squad, and the impact of his injury is going to present Montreal with their first taste of serious adversity.
In today's NHL, virtually every team in the league inevitably is tested by the injury bug at one point in the season, and it's how a team responds to that adversity that dictates where they finish in the standings.
So the Canadiens' challenge is clear: They need to shake off their 'meh' start to the season, show they can absorb a major blow, and get back to the top of the Atlantic Division standings.
And if they can't, Montreal fans will be counting down every minute until Suzuki returns.
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