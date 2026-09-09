One Key Question Facing Every Metropolitan Division NHL Team Heading Into 2026-27

As part of a short series on TheHockeyNews.com, we're identifying a key question for each NHL team heading into the 2026-27 season. In this file, we're focused on the Metropolitan Division teams.
The NHL’s 2026-27 training camp season is just days away, and while most teams tried addressing their key issues this summer, there are still questions for each team.
Whether it’s roster spot competition, coaching staffs under the gun, or other issues, teams will be trying to avoid potential pitfalls which could sink their season.
As part of a brief series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we’re focusing on each division and what a key question is for every team at the start of the new season.
Last time we looked at the Atlantic Division, and now we turn our focus to the Metropolitan Division.
Carolina Hurricanes
Key Question: Does standing pat give Carolina the talent it needs to repeat as Stanley Cup champions?
The Hurricanes more or less kept the same group that won it all last season, and you really can’t fault GM Eric Tulsky for bringing back virtually everyone other than goalie Frederik Andersen. And given how Andersen sagged in the Cup final, you can’t fault Tulsky for that, either.
However, on paper, almost all of the teams in the Metro have improved this summer. So While the post-season is a long way away, Carolina will need to be better this year to repeat as champions. Returning the same team could either prove to be a major mistake, or a savvy decision that results in another Cup.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Key Question: What does Adam Fantilli's next contract look like, and can he assert himself as a true generational player?
The Blue Jackets don’t have an abundance of talent to build a foundation on. Superstar defenseman Zach Werenski is one of them, but Fantilli is more important to Columbus’ long-term future. And right now, he is in need of a contract extension.
Fantilli's goal total dropped from 31 in 2024-25 to 24 last year. While his overall assist and point totals improved in 2025-26, Fantilli hasn’t been anywhere near a point-per-game player. That’s really the baseline for a legitimate foundational talent, and if the Blue Jackets are going to surprise people and earn a playoff spot, Fantilli needs to ratchet up his game.
New Jersey Devils
Key Question: How long will New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe last under the reign of new GM Sunny Mehta?
Whenever a new GM takes over a team, it usually isn’t long until they install their own choice for coach. That didn’t happen right away when Mehta was hired by the Devils this off-season, but Keefe’s job security is still very much in jeopardy.
Mehta likely wants a sample size of regular-season games before he implements more change. But Keefe is now under the gun to steer this Devils team into the post-season. Should New Jersey slump at any point in the season, Keefe will probably be gone.
New York Islanders
Key Question: Will a full season from head coach Peter DeBoer deliver the structure the Islanders need to get back into the post-season?
Islanders GM Mathieu Darche showed he isn't afraid to make real change when he fired Patrick Roy with only four games left in the regular-season, replacing him with veteran bench boss DeBoer. The move didn’t get them into the playoffs, but DeBoer now has a full year to impact the team and push them up the Metro standings.
New York Rangers
Key Question: Has Rangers GM Chris Drury improved the Blueshirts’ lineup enough to save his job?
The Rangers were the Eastern Conference’s worst team last season, leading to massive change in their roster. Sniper Pavel Dorofeyev was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights, while their defensive core was transformed with the additions of veterans Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks and Sean Durzi from the Utah Mammoth.
Is the end result that the Blueshirts are better? For the most part, yes. But trading center Vincent Trocheck definitely stings, and if star goalie Igor Shesterkin falters or is injured, things could fall apart. If the Rangers can’t get back into the post-season, Drury could be searching for a new role elsewhere this time next year.
Philadelphia Flyers
Key Question: Can newcomer goalie Joseph Woll provide the Flyers with a boost in net?
The Flyers have been working through a lengthy rebuild, and GM Daniel Briere’s biggest move this summer was acquiring Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a deal that didn’t send any real key pieces to Toronto.
No one questions Woll’s ability, but the reason the Maple Leafs parted ways with him is his injury history. The 28-year-old has played more than 25 games in a single season just twice. If he can stay in the lineup, Woll could be a difference-maker for the Flyers.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Key Question: How much competitive juice do the Penguins’ core of veteran stars have left?
Penguins fans were thrilled to see that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson all had game left in the tank last season, pushing Pittsburgh back into the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Pens were eliminated by the Flyers in Round 1.
Letang and Crosby are 39 years old. Malkin is 40, and Karlsson is the youngster at 36. But Father Time is undefeated, and the Pens are gambling big-time that their core won’t have their bottom-line impacted by their advanced age. It has the potential to backfire and could result in the group taking a step back in 2026-27.
Washington Capitals
Key Question: Will Washington’s many changes get the Capitals at or near the top of the Metro?
TheHockeyNews.com’s recently ranked the Capitals as the No. 1 team of the off-season after adding Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, Jordan Kyrou. Now there’s no excuse for the Capitals, and a post-season appearance is the bare minimum for this group.
GM Chris Patrick has done yeoman’s work spending his cap space to improve this team, and the Capitals look to have the best chance to compete with Carolina for the top spot in the Metro standings. The Caps have done well this summer, but now, rubber meets road.
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