Opinion: Canada And Other Nations Deserve Credit For Drawing A Line On Russian IIHF Participation

Thomas Lovelock via USA Today Sports
Nov 4, 2026 7:07 PM
The hockey world was shaken by a CAS ruling that has allowed Russian teams to return to play in IIHF tournaments. But there's a growing boycott of tournaments with Russian participation, and the countries who do so will be on the right side of history.
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