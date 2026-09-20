Opinion: It's Time For The Columbus Blue Jackets To Cut Their Losses And Trade Kirill Marchenko

thehockeynews.com Opinion: Blue Jackets Fans Have Every Right Be Incensed Over Adam Fantilli's Contract Stalemate The Columbus Blue Jackets made few additions this summer – but the most troubling thing is their current contractual stalemate with star center Adam Fantilli. The Jackets are playing with fire by taking a hard line with Fantilli – and if the standoff lasts long, Jackets fans should be incensed.