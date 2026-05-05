Philadelphia Flyers Must 'Climb Out Of The Grave' Again Vs. Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers blew a lead and suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. But they still believe in themselves.
Just not the finish.
The Flyers dominated the overtime but fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 as veteran Taylor Hall scored on a rebound with 66 seconds left in the extra session.
The East's top seed has a 2-0 lead in the series, which moves to Philadelphia on Thursday.
"We've been dead before, and we've climbed out of the grave," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet told reporters after the excruciating defeat.
Flyers right winger Travis Konecny had the penalty-filled game on his stick but was denied by goalie Frederik Andersen on a breakaway with 4:45 left in overtime.
"I should have finished that – it should have been over, and we're going home with a win," Konecny said.
"We're going home to our fans now. We know what it's like there, so we're excited."
The overtime was the Flyers' best period of the night. By far.
They swarmed the net, outshot the Hurricanes 15-8 and would have evened the series if not for the brilliant goaltending of Andersen.
Philly was soundly outplayed in most of the first three periods, but showed the growth of its young team by outhustling the powerful Hurricanes and creating chance after chance in overtime.
"I thought the young guys competed," Tocchet said. "Really proud of these guys. (The Hurricanes) just made a play at the end."
Despite the loss, defenseman Travis Sanheim said the Flyers – which didn't have much energy in their 3-0 loss Saturday in Game 1 – did lots of good things. He liked how they were quicker on pucks and did a better job forechecking than in the opener.
Sanheim played a game-high 31:19, blocked five shots and prevented a second-period goal by clearing a puck that got behind Vladar and nearly crossed the goal line.
"I think it helps our confidence going into the next one," said Sanheim. "Much better effort from our group. I thought we deserved better. Have to be ready for the next one."
The Flyers got the start they wanted. After being scoreless in the first period of their first seven playoff games, they built a quick 2-0 lead Monday. Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored 39 seconds apart.
Carolina had not trailed at any point in its first five playoff games this year.
But the Hurricanes controlled a majority of regulation, getting within 2-1 in the first and tying the score at two-all on Seth Jarvis' goal with 8:39 left in regulation.
The Flyers spent most of the first, second and third periods hanging from a cliff by their fingernails. Like a cartoon character.
Somehow, they didn't fall – until Hall ended the drama with the first overtime playoff goal in his 16-year career.
Afterward, Hall, 34, told the crowd: "Hopefully we don't see you guys again in this series." The Canes would have to sweep the Flyers to not return.
Carolina had a 35-21 shots advantage in regulation and continually kept the puck in the Flyers' end and peppered goaltender Dan Vladar.
Vladar (40 saves) was, in a word, outstanding.
"Vlady stood on his head," Drysdale said.
The Flyers were without injured power forward Owen Tippett – their leading goal-scorer in the regular season and a guy Tocchet calls his home-run hitter – for the second straight game.
Philly missed his size, speed and nose for the goal, but the Flyers showed it can go toe to toe with the heavily favored Hurricanes.
The Flyers and Hurricanes played four regular-season games, with each going beyond regulation.
"I think we always thought – and always believed – we could play with these guys," Drysdale said. "Every regular-season game, we were right there with them. It's unfortunate that we weren't able to come out with this one. But there's definitely things we can take and learn and know how to play to be successful."
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