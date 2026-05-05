Taylor Hall Calls Game; Hurricanes Take 2-0 Series Lead

"It's always huge, but at that point it was a 2-0 game," Ehlers said on his goal. "You want to get one right back and we were able to do that. After that, it's a one-goal lead. One shot. It took us till six minutes left to get that second one. I loved every second of it. It was awesome to get my first of the playoffs, at home as well. I enjoyed that one tonight."