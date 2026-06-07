2026 NHL Draft: Canucks, Blues, Sharks Among Teams Who Could Trade First-Round Picks

With the 2026 NHL draft just weeks away, here are a few teams that could look to trade their first overall pick or picks.
The 2026 NHL draft is on the horizon as the Stanley Cup final is underway.
Scouting staffs for NHL teams and analysts will finalize their draft lists soon. The Memorial Cup and World Championship ended, and the scouting combine in Buffalo has wrapped up its events on Saturday.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have the top three picks. The draft lottery results certainly put some interesting things on the table on the trade front come draft day.
Trades are always one of the most intriguing aspects of the draft. The key piece in many draft-day trades is the first-round picks teams currently have in their arsenal.
Whether it's a team looking to trade up, trade down or simply find a roster player who can help immediately, in a lot of ways, the draft is the beginning of the work to get the team ready for next season.
Let's look at some of the draft picks that teams could or should consider trading.
Vancouver Canucks: 3rd And 24th Overall
The unfortunate lottery luck continued for Vancouver on draft lottery day, but they still have a premium asset in the third overall pick. They also possess the Minnesota Wild’s first-round pick. This presents a number of options, especially with the Canucks seemingly dialled in on drafting Caleb Malhotra.
The first option is that with a plethora of high-end defenseman and potentially Ivar Stenberg on the board when the Canucks come up at third overall, they could trade down a couple of slots to pick up some additional assets while still getting their guy in Malhotra.
Much of that conversation will depend on what players teams around them seem interested in. They won’t want to trade back more than a couple of picks to ensure they get their guy still.
If they elect to stay at third, they could look to move the 24th overall pick to either trade up, back or even potentially add a young player to jump into the lineup as soon as this fall. They will have plenty of options at 24th overall, which should make things fun for Canucks fans.
Florida Panthers - 9th Overall
The Florida Panthers went from three straight Stanley Cup finals and back-to-back championships to missing out on the playoffs altogether. The reality is that this team is in win-now mode and only missed the post-season because of an abundance of injuries.
Any player they draft at ninth overall is going to take at least a couple of years to make their impact felt. Florida could opt to use this pick to bolster their lineup immediately, trading for an NHLer in their prime.
Enticing a team like Vancouver, the Calgary Flames or any of the NHL’s rebuilding teams with a top-ten pick for an NHLer off their roster could be the move.
St. Louis Blues - 11th, 15th, and 29th Overall
The teams with two picks in the teens have been the most active over the last few years, and the St. Louis Blues fit that mold perfectly. The Blues are looking to make a big impact at the draft with a new management group at the helm as Alex Steen takes over from Doug Armstrong as GM.
St. Louis could go in several directions. They have some really solid pieces in their prime and some young players who broke into the league this past year, but they are missing that centerpiece. So they could look to continue adding prospects.
They are in a prime position to do either with three picks in the first round. Do they look to move up aggressively, potentially moving two of their picks to do so? Could they opt to make all three picks but trade a player off the roster to acquire another first-rounder? Might they look at moving a pick or two for a young roster player? Could they do a combination of all that? The Blues will have plenty of options at hand.
San Jose Sharks - 2nd and 20th Overall
With a clear hole on the blueline, the Sharks seem to be destined to select a defenseman with their first of two picks in the first round. There is a group of defenders at the top of the draft that the Sharks could be looking at.
With that said, Stenberg will be the best player available at that slot, and if the Sharks can find a team that desperately wants the Swede, there could be a deal to be made.
The Sharks could look to move down inside the top 10, accumulate even more assets, whether it’s prospects, picks, or an NHL-ready player, and still get the defender that they want.
The Sharks are in an interesting position because they are just getting into the build-up phase of their rebuild, but they also can’t wait too long to compete with Macklin Celebrini, already showing that he’s one of the best players in the league, having not even turned 20 yet.
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