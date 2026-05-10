2026 NHL Draft: Despite Horrid Lottery Luck, The Canucks Still Have Plenty Of Options

Even though the Vancouver Canucks continue to have terrible luck in the draft lottery, they still have plenty of options that can boost the franchise's rebuild.
Since the inception of the NHL draft lottery, there hasn’t been a team in the league that has had worse luck than the Vancouver Canucks. They have never jumped up the draft board when they’ve been in the lottery, and they’ve dropped more than any other team in the history of the lottery.
It would almost be impressive if it weren’t so depressing for Vancouver fans.
The reality is that the Canucks may not have won the lottery, but they are still in an excellent position to make a big impact on their future as they start their rebuild. They have options for what they can do with the pick. Whether it’s a trade of the pick or taking a player, there are a number of options for the Canucks.
With a number of possibilities at hand, let’s take a look at what Vancouver has at hand to consider.
Trade Options
The Canucks are in a unique position. They are the pivot point of the draft. Trades rarely happen near the top of the draft, so as much as we all want to dream of the excitement around a potential trade, it’s the least likely scenario.
Let’s start with the Canucks pipe dream of securing the first overall pick and drafting Gavin McKenna. Trading up to get first overall from the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a bit of a tall task.
Obviously, the package would be centered around the third overall pick, but they'd need to add. The Canucks also have the Minnesota Wild’s first-round pick, currently slotted in the early-mid 20s.
Would they be game to add one of their prospects like Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki? Could they be more interested in parting with a bigger package built around the third overall pick, a lower-end prospect and the Canucks' second-rounder?
Whatever the case may be, the Canucks likely have the ammo to pull off the trade up, but it will depend on how much they are willing to part with and whether the Leafs are even open to moving down.
The other trade scenario is a trade back. The Canucks have several solid young assets courtesy of the Quinn Hughes trade, so they likely wouldn’t want to trade back too far because they still likely want a high-end prospect.
Potentially trading back between the fifth and seventh picks could make some sense as they might still be able to get the defenseman they want or the forward they see as the best fit.
Best Player Available: Ivar Stenberg
Assuming the trade scenario isn’t going to happen, the Canucks are still very much in an excellent position to add a highly valuable prospect to their system that could be the centerpiece moving forward. The third overall pick is a chance to add an elite prospect if they choose to go for the best player available.
With so much focus on the San Jose Sharks taking their pick of the litter when it comes to defenseman at second overall, that presents the scenario where Ivar Stenberg is available at third overall.
In the eyes of many, he’s a player who could be in the conversation at first overall. He just capped off one of the most productive SHL seasons ever for a draft-eligible, with only the Sedin twins rivalling him.
He is one of the few prospects who may still have a chance to prove himself and boost his draft stock, as he is projected to play for the Swedish men’s team at the World Championship. If Stenberg is able to play well, put up some points, and show just how well-rounded his game is against teams full of NHLers, he could solidify himself as a truly elite prospect.
That may push him further into conversations as first overall, or it may ultimately force San Jose to take the Swedish left winger and target a defender in a different way. If Stenberg is available when Vancouver steps up to the podium at third overall, though, that could be the Canucks chance to add a player who is instantly capable of stepping into their top six and giving them good minutes as a teenager.
Vancouver is just getting started in their rebuild, so they have quite a few holes to fill. Adding Stenberg isn’t going to fix everything, and it’s certainly not going to single-handedly force their high-priced veterans to get back to the levels that earned them their contracts. What it would do is give them a difference maker to build around and a valuable piece of the team for when they are ready to push back into contention.
Simply put, Stenberg would be the best player available if he is there at three.
Targeting a Center: Caleb Malhotra
For a variety of reasons, the link between the Canucks and Caleb Malhotra has been growing with each passing day. He’s the son of former Canucks player and current AHL head coach Manny Malhotra. He’s absolutely torn up the OHL playoffs to the tune of 26 points in 15 games. He is a true center with size and playmaking ability.
When you combine all of that with the fact that the center depth in this draft class is questionable at best, Malhotra’s name has skyrocketed up lists. The Canucks seemingly personal connection to Malhotra seems to give him the edge over other centers in the class like Viggo Bjorck and Tynan Lawrence.
Malhotra is a very good prospect. His growth over the last year is something that should be taken into account, having played at the BCHL level last year and jumping to the OHL this year, seemingly improving every month. Malhotra is a crafty passer who is able to make himself dangerous because of his intelligent offensive approach with the puck. He plays with quickness and precision.
There are some concerns that his stock is being somewhat inflated by the ties he has to the Canucks organization or by the fact that, despite the importance of centers at the NHL level, he may end up going higher than he should solely because of his position. Malhotra is a very good player, but he may not have the upside that you’d want when drafting what you’d hope is a pillar of your rebuild at third overall.
If the Canucks do end up drafting Malhotra, it’s a bet on a center with the tools to be an impact two-way player with plenty of room for growth. It’s certainly not an unjustifiable pick, but there may be questions for the next decade about whether it was the right one.
Handful of Defenders
The group of defenders at the top of this draft class is deep, and it features a variety of talents. There seem to be four blueliners who have put themselves in the discussion with the top of the class. Carson Carels, Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, and Alberts Smits. All of them have potential top-pair upside, but none of them scream surefire No. 1 defenseman.
Carels is a north-south, attacking defender who has some incredible offensive production in the WHL. He’s also a defender who brings some very translatable defensive traits, including impressive strength and physicality. Despite his production, his offensive game is going to need to grow and develop if he wants to translate it to the NHL because right now, it’s fairly simple and relies heavily on simply pushing up ice in transition and making plays off the rush.
Reid seems to be the defender that many have identified as the top blueliner late in the season because of his mobility and passing ability. He loves to push the pace and play an assertive brand of hockey from the back end. His defensive game is still a work in progress, but he’s improving. He has good size, excellent feet and some really creative passing. There’s so much to build on moving forward, but it’s a work in progress.
Coming into the season, Verhoeff was the defenseman most had atop their boards. His biggest flaw is that he’s not the quickest or most agile skater. He is a shifty passer who understands how to escape pressure and evade forechecks with quick thinking. He’s a very well-rounded defender who could be a do-it-all minute-muncher at the next level. Verhoeff played NCAA competition this year, pushing himself to improve rather than dominating the WHL.
When it comes to Smits, there is plenty of optimism because of the combination of his success at the men’s level in both Finland and Germany, his international success at both the World Juniors and Olympics, and the toolbox of impressive physical traits. Smits is possibly the most impressive defensive blueliner in the class while possessing some really intriguing attacking offensive traits that could make him a two-way force at the NHL level.
The Canucks might end up being the second team to select a defender if that's the route they decide to take because the Sharks are desperate for help on the back end. Carels and Reid seem to be the defenseman that the public consensus thinks San Jose will take. That would leave one of them, plus Verhoeff and Smits, for the Canucks. The Canucks could add a key piece to their blueline with any of these defenders.
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