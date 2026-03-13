Prospect Power Rankings: Future NHL Players Are On Fire As The Playoffs Approach

We have reached conference tournament time in the NCAA, with the Frozen Four less than a month away in Las Vegas.
Right now, most of the best teams in the nation also happen to have a lot of the top NHL prospects on their rosters – but as we've seen in recent history, that doesn't always guarantee a berth in the Frozen Four.
What we have seen that is quite notable this season is the dominance of the Big Ten, which has yet to mint a national champion since becoming a conference more than a decade ago. In fact, the last time a Big Ten school won the title was back in 2007 when Michigan State did it as a member of the CCHA.
The Spartans could certainly reprise this season and got a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament, so let's take a look at some of the other developmental teams making noise right now in North America.
One of the most consistently excellent junior teams all season, the Sagueneens are once again 9-1 in their past 10 games. Oh, and three of their four past games have been shutout wins. And even if you do score against them, Maxim Masse (ANA) will probably score more points than your team.
The NCHC tourney will be a grind, and the Hawks get Minnesota-Duluth next, but they'll also come in as the favorite. Free agent Ellis Rickwood leads NoDak in scoring with 34 points in 31 games, but Cole Reschny (CGY) isn't far behind with 33 of his own.
Matias Vanhanen (2026) continues his revenge tour after being passed over in last year's draft with 12 points in his past five games for the Tips. Incredibly, fellow Finn Julius Miettinen (SEA) has been even hotter during that stretch with 13 points of his own.
The Colts have already wrapped up their division and could possibly catch Brantford for tops in the East, but either way, Barrie is going to be a handful in the playoffs. Cole Beaudoin (UTA) leads the team with 81 points while D-man Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) is second with 64. Both play a heavy game, which will be great for the post-season.
Gavin McKenna (2026) and crew took care of business against Minnesota to move on in the Big Ten tournament, but now, Michigan looms. Do the Nittany Lions have an upset in them? They'll need everyone on board, and luckily, Charlie Cerrato (CAR) is back from injury and producing.
It's pretty incredible that two of Moncton's top performers this year have been rookies, but that's exactly what Tommy Bleyl (2026) and Teddy Mutryn (SJ) have done. Toss in a sizzling campaign by Caleb Desnoyers (UTA), and it's no surprise the Wildcats have been so successful.
With 12 points in his past 10 games, defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) is now the Raiders' top scorer, continuing what has been a fantastic draft campaign for the young man. Meanwhile, goaltender Michal Orsulak (2026) has won 14 of his past 15 decisions after being passed over in last year's draft.
In a weird year for Hockey East, Providence has risen to the top, and the Friars look like a serious contender for the Frozen Four. Roger McQueen (ANA) has been solid all season, while John Mustard (CHI) has been hot of late with five points in his past five outings.
They just dropped an overtime decision to North Bay, but the Bulldogs remain atop the OHL standings heading into their final few games of the regular season. Caleb Malhotra (2026) has eight points in his past five games and is tied for the lead in Brantford with 81 overall with Jake O'Brien (SEA).
While the Knights haven't been their usual dominant selves this season, they are 7-3 in their past 10, and it's a good time to get hot. Ryan Brown (2026) is making a late charge for draft consideration and leads the team in scoring, while defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (LA) is right behind him offensively.
With points in nine of their past 10, the Rockets are coming together at exactly the right time, as no Memorial Cup host wants to back into the tournament (or worse, have a long playoff layover). Tij Iginla (UTA) has an incredible 85 points in 44 games, while netminder Harrison Boettiger (2026) has given up just nine goals total in his past five appearances.
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