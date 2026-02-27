Logo
Prospect Power Rankings: Beware Of Barrie And Beaudoin cover image

Prospect Power Rankings: Beware Of Barrie And Beaudoin

Ryan Kennedy
5h
The best developmental teams with the best future NHL talents in North America has the hottest squad in all of junior hockey in first place.

We are officially into the home stretch, folks. The Olympics were fantastic, but they're in the rearview mirror now.

The best junior teams in the CHL have already clinched playoff spots, while in the NCAA, most programs only have a series or two left before conference tournaments and, if all goes well for your favorite team, the Frozen Four.

So let's get back to some Prospect Power Rankings, where I look at the best developmental teams with the best future NHL talents in North America.

1. Barrie Colts (OHL)

With 10 straight wins, the Colts are the hottest team in all of junior. Cole Beaudoin (UTA) remains the big driver up front, with 12 points in his past five games and 77 overall, tying him for fourth in the OHL. Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) has 11 points himself in his past five outings.

2. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA)

The Spartans have been battling archrival Michigan for tops in the NCAA all season, but MSU gets the nod this week since the Wolverines dropped games to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Porter Martone (PHI) continues to be everything the Spartans could have hoped for as a freshman.

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

It's been quite the February for Caleb Desnoyers (UTA), as the 2025 first-rounder put up 23 points in nine games while being held off the scoresheet just once. He's up to 62 points in just 35 games. Meanwhile, Rudy Guimond (DET) keeps on rolling in net with a league-best .921 save percentage.

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Silvertips have been so clinical this season, it feels like they've been 9-1-0 in their past 10 games for pretty much the whole campaign. And while that may not be mathematically true, they've got stars. Defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) has eight points in his past five games, for example.

5. Boston College Eagles (NCAA)

It's impossible to ignore what James Hagens (BOS) has been doing in the second half of the season – call it a world juniors disappointment revenge tour. Many believe he'll turn pro after this campaign, and with 38 points in 28 games, it's an understandable opinion.

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

It's been a bit since we've given some love to Kitchener's dynamic duo of Christian Humphreys (COL) and Jack Pridham (CHI), so let's rectify that now. They're first and second in Rangers scoring and have been excellent for the team all season long. The team continues to roll with an 8-1-1 record in its past 10 games.

7. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

While I was away at the Olympics, the WHL held its top draft prospects game, and defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) was a standout. He's been lightning for most of the season and is up to 63 points in 57 games. In the meantime, Brandon Gorzynski (DAL) continues to prove he was a great trade acquisition as the team's leading scorer.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA)

Oh, did you hear? Gavin McKenna (2026) had an eight-point night against Ohio State, the most a college player has scored in a game in decades. He also had the game-winner in OT one night later. The Nittany Lions still have a lot to prove, but this past weekend was a good first step.

9. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Going 8-2 in their past 10, the Armada continue to be one of the best teams in the 'Q' as we come down the stretch run. Justin Carbonneau (STL) is up to an impressive 42 goals through 50 games, while Mateo Nobert (VEG) has contributed 67 points in 52 outings.

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

While Nathan Aspinall (NYR) is still the Firebirds' top scorer (and one of the leading producers in the entire league), Flint has certainly benefited from the trade that brought Kevin He (WPG) over from Niagara. He has an incredible 34 points in 22 games since joining the squad.

11. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

While the Ruck twins (2026) are still leading the Tigers in scoring (and making great draft cases for themselves), perhaps the best story in Medicine Hat right now is Andrew Basha (CGY), who has an eight-game point streak going. In fact, he's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 21 games since returning to the team.

12. Providence College Friars (NCAA)

The Friars have won nine of their past 10 games, and given coach Nate Leaman's track record, I wouldn't want to face them in a national tournament. Roger McQueen (ANA) is leading the team in scoring with 26 points in 31 games, while Logan Sawyer (MTL) is one point behind.

13. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Maxim Masse (ANA) maintains his post atop the scoring leaders for Chicoutimi with 74 points through 53 games, while import Maxim Schafer (WSH) has found his groove of late with four points in his past four games.

14. Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Despite a shootout loss to Windsor on Thursday, the Petes are still 7-2-1 in their past 10 outings. Big Kieron Walton (WPG) has 27 points in 19 games since coming over from Sudbury in a trade, while Adam Novotny (2026) has hit the 30-goal mark in his rookie season over here.

15. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

As Memorial Cup hosts, the Rockets are coming together at the right time. Led by Tij Iginla (UTA) and his 68 points in 37 games, Kelowna also has a difference-maker of a goaltender in Harrison Boettiger (2026) and some nice depth headlined by mid-season add Vojtech Cihar (LA).

