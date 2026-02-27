Prospect Power Rankings: Beware Of Barrie And Beaudoin

We are officially into the home stretch, folks. The Olympics were fantastic, but they're in the rearview mirror now.
The best junior teams in the CHL have already clinched playoff spots, while in the NCAA, most programs only have a series or two left before conference tournaments and, if all goes well for your favorite team, the Frozen Four.
So let's get back to some Prospect Power Rankings, where I look at the best developmental teams with the best future NHL talents in North America.
The Spartans have been battling archrival Michigan for tops in the NCAA all season, but MSU gets the nod this week since the Wolverines dropped games to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Porter Martone (PHI) continues to be everything the Spartans could have hoped for as a freshman.
It's been quite the February for Caleb Desnoyers (UTA), as the 2025 first-rounder put up 23 points in nine games while being held off the scoresheet just once. He's up to 62 points in just 35 games. Meanwhile, Rudy Guimond (DET) keeps on rolling in net with a league-best .921 save percentage.
The Silvertips have been so clinical this season, it feels like they've been 9-1-0 in their past 10 games for pretty much the whole campaign. And while that may not be mathematically true, they've got stars. Defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) has eight points in his past five games, for example.
It's impossible to ignore what James Hagens (BOS) has been doing in the second half of the season – call it a world juniors disappointment revenge tour. Many believe he'll turn pro after this campaign, and with 38 points in 28 games, it's an understandable opinion.
It's been a bit since we've given some love to Kitchener's dynamic duo of Christian Humphreys (COL) and Jack Pridham (CHI), so let's rectify that now. They're first and second in Rangers scoring and have been excellent for the team all season long. The team continues to roll with an 8-1-1 record in its past 10 games.
While I was away at the Olympics, the WHL held its top draft prospects game, and defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) was a standout. He's been lightning for most of the season and is up to 63 points in 57 games. In the meantime, Brandon Gorzynski (DAL) continues to prove he was a great trade acquisition as the team's leading scorer.
Oh, did you hear? Gavin McKenna (2026) had an eight-point night against Ohio State, the most a college player has scored in a game in decades. He also had the game-winner in OT one night later. The Nittany Lions still have a lot to prove, but this past weekend was a good first step.
While the Ruck twins (2026) are still leading the Tigers in scoring (and making great draft cases for themselves), perhaps the best story in Medicine Hat right now is Andrew Basha (CGY), who has an eight-game point streak going. In fact, he's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 21 games since returning to the team.
Maxim Masse (ANA) maintains his post atop the scoring leaders for Chicoutimi with 74 points through 53 games, while import Maxim Schafer (WSH) has found his groove of late with four points in his past four games.
Despite a shootout loss to Windsor on Thursday, the Petes are still 7-2-1 in their past 10 outings. Big Kieron Walton (WPG) has 27 points in 19 games since coming over from Sudbury in a trade, while Adam Novotny (2026) has hit the 30-goal mark in his rookie season over here.
As Memorial Cup hosts, the Rockets are coming together at the right time. Led by Tij Iginla (UTA) and his 68 points in 37 games, Kelowna also has a difference-maker of a goaltender in Harrison Boettiger (2026) and some nice depth headlined by mid-season add Vojtech Cihar (LA).
