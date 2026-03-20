Prospect Power Rankings: NCAA Hobey Baker List Shrinks As Everett Dominates WHL

The Hobey Baker is down to 10 names now, and I have to say, this is going to be a tough choice for the voters (I do not have a vote, for the record – that crew is entirely focused on NCAA and very good at it).
It's not an obvious race, like when Macklin Celebrini won two years ago. Instead, there's a wide variety of players still in the mix who have stellar arguments.
If I had to pick a front-runner, it would probably be Ethan Wyttenbach from Quinnipiac, as the Calgary Flames pick has been virtually unstoppable this season. But we'll have to wait and find out.
In this week's Prospect Power Rankings, I highlight a couple of other candidates, not to mention the best in junior.
Defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) is your WHL player of the week thanks to eight points in three games and the Tips have won 11 in a row, so yeah, things are going pretty well in Everett. The Silvertips clinched the WHL regular-season title along the way, too.
The Maize and Blue head into the Big Ten title game as the top team in the nation and will be a favorite to win it all at the Frozen Four. Hobey Baker candidate and NHL free agent T.J. Hughes is tied for the team lead in scoring with Michael Hage (MTL), each with 50 points through 36 games.
Another 'Dub' team on a serious heater, the Tigers have won nine of 10 and feature the first player to crest 100 points this season in Markus Ruck (2026). Twin brother Liam (2026, duh) is at 99, so he should be joining him soon. Meanwhile, rookie goalie Carter Casey (2026) has won his past five decisions.
The Ivan Ryabkin (CAR) tour of carnage continues, as the rookie import has seven points in his past three games. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in March. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Islanders have also been hot, winning nine of their past 10 games.
Jake O'Brien (SEA) has been on a tear with eight points in his past three games, giving him 89 on the season as the Bulldogs prep for the playoffs (and what they hope will be a championship run). In the meantime, Marek Vanacker (CHI) has an outside shot at 50 goals: he needs four in his final two games.
The Volts have vaulted to the top of the standings on the backs of eight wins in their past 10 games, and if you're a prospect watcher, cast your eyes to their crease. Drummondville's starter is Jan Larys (2026), who brings great quickness and reads the play well. The back-up is 6-foot-5 rookie Mathys Fortin (2027).
With seven wins in a row, the Cats continue to soar in the East. Netminder Rudy Guimond (DET) maintains his perch atop all 'Q' goalies with a league-leading .922 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average, while rookie D-man Tommy Bleyl (2026) is Moncton's top scorer with 79 points through 61 games.
Have the Eagles figured it out this season? They draw UConn in the Hockey East semifinal Friday night and need a title to get into the big dance. James Hagens (BOS) is on a 13-game point streak and has garnered himself Hobey Baker consideration in the process. Meanwhile, Dean Letourneau (BOS) is averaging more than a point per game.
With a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference standings, Youngstown continues to look like a serious threat in the USHL. Goaltender Tobias Trejbal (2026) leads the league with a 2.16 goals-against average, while Evan Jardine (2026) has seven points in his past four games up front.
Beware the bears. The Big Red are a big, heavy team led by Jonathan Castagna (CGY), who was part of the NHL trade that sent MacKenzie Weegar to Utah. Castagna is the best faceoff man in the nation and one of two Big Red players averaging at least a point per game, along with Ryan Walsh (BOS).
Heading into the year, Lars Steiner (2026) was one to watch for the Huskies. An injury put a damper on his season and caused the Swiss national to miss the world juniors, but he's been hot of late with 14 points in his past 10 games. Goalie Samuel Meloche (BUF) is second in the league with 31 wins.
With points in nine of their past 10 games, the 67's are making a strong push as the post-season looms. Cooper Foster (PIT) has been driving the offense with a point per game effort, while smart rookie Thomas Vandenberg (2026) can really skate and has five points in his past five games.
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