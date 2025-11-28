Prospect Power Rankings: NCAA Shakes Up, NTDP Impresses

We got a fantastic second edition of the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program triumphing 2-1 thanks to 'Super Overtime' after Game 2.

I'll admit, I had been worried about the NTDP heading into the series, as this crew had struggled mightily this season – but a couple of recent wins over international U-18 squads in Europe and the USHL's Chicago Steel might have been the confidence-booster the NTDP needed. What we got was a cohesive team that was just a little too much for the CHL all-stars, who had more talent but less chemistry.

Elsewhere, the NCAA rankings got a shake-up as No. 1 Michigan State was swept by Wisconsin. The Spartans already have one win over Colgate this week and play the Raiders again Friday, so let's see where that leads.

In the meantime, here are the developmental teams doing the best, with the best, right now:

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

I feel like I just wrote 'the rich get richer' for OHL Brantford when the Dogs traded for Ben Danford (TOR), but they've done it again, acquiring center Jett Luchanko (PHI) from Guelph in another big trade. With Caleb Malhotra (2026) shining at the CHL-USA series, Brantford has some incredible depth.

2. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

Nobody loves a Spartan loss more than the Wolverines, which swept Ohio State last weekend. Nick Moldenhauer (TOR) had a three-point game, while Will Horcoff (PIT) continues to roll and now has 21 points in 16 games. Adam Valentini (2026) is a point-per-gamer as a freshman.

3. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

With eight wins in their past 10 games, the WHL's Cougars are hot, and they've got firepower. Terik Parascak (WSH) leads the charge with 34 points in 21 games, while defenseman Carson Carels (2026) is up to 24 points in 23 games. Carels was also excellent at the CHL-USA series. In net, Joshua Ravensbergen (SJ) is having a career year with a .916 save percentage.

4. University of Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA)

Beat the best, and you get rewarded. The Badgers have been sneaky-good in the Big Ten, even if they don't have the names that some of their rivals do. They do have Blake Montgomery (OTT), who had a three-point weekend against Michigan State, plus D-man Logan Hensler (OTT), on pace to smash his freshman points mark.

5. University of Denver Pioneers (NCAA)

It's been a month since the Pios lost in regulation, and they're really rounding into form. Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (SJ) leads the offense with 16 points in 14 games, while starting netminder Quentin Miller (MTL) has a robust .941 save percentage. A non-conference tilt with Minnesota will be interesting this weekend.

6. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

As steady as they go, the QMJHL's Sags just keep on winning. They've gotten points in nine of their past 10 games and have won three straight. Maxim Masse (ANA) still rules the offense with 29 points in 21 games, while Emile Guite (ANA) is up to 23 points in 20 games, including four in his past two outings.

7. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Big Nathan Aspinall (NYR) has been on some kind of tear for the Firebirds with 21 points in his past 10 games, while Jimmy Lombardi (WPG) has 16 points in the same span. That goes a long way in explaining why Flint has won every single one of those contests, as they ride a 10-game streak.

8. Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin (UTA) has invaded the OHL scoring race thanks to 19 points in his past 10 games, and the Colts have been winners of eight in 10. Similarly, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) is riding his own 10-game point streak while power forward Emil Hemming (DAL) has 18 points in 11 games this season.

9. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

I really liked Daxon Rudolph (2026) at the CHL-USA series, and he's been great for the Raiders, who have won seven of 10 and still have just one regulation loss on the season. Point-per-gamer Alisher Sarkenov (2026) is repping Kazakhstan at the Div. 1-A world juniors in less than two weeks, and that will be a great experience for him.

10. University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

A couple of splits downgrade the Dogs a bit, so their next series against Western Michigan will be crucial. Max Plante (DET) still leads the nation in scoring with 26 points in 16 games, and brother Zam (PIT) is close behind with 24. Adam Gajan (CHI) has maintained his excellent play in net with a 1.78 goals-against average.

11. U.S. NTDP (USHL)

The NTDP was incredibly impressive at the CHL-USA series, and a number of 2026 draft prospects helped their stock: Brady Knowling stole Game 1 in net, Casey Mutryn was a mean, physical force and Mikey Berchild's hockey IQ was on full display. Wyatt Cullen and Victor Plante made names for themselves as well with their offensive skill.

12. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Beware: the Wildcats are back on the prowl with eight wins in their past 10 games. Rookie D-man Tommy Bleyl (2026) has broken out with eight points in his past four games, while Teddy Mutryn (SJ) has 22 points in 18 contests. The best news? Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) is finding his stride up front with four points in his past three games.

13. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The best news for the Silvertips is that Ethan Bear (DET) has found his range. The complete left winger has exploded for nine points in his past three games, while Everett has won seven of 10. Phenom defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) has also turned a corner with eight points in his past four outings.

14. Boston College Eagles (NCAA)

Hockey East has been straight-up weird so far, with no one truly dominating. But the Eagles have won five of six after a slow start, so it's beginning to come together. James Hagens (BOS) is humming along at a point-per-game clip, Dean Letourneau (BOS) has five points in his past four games and Louka Cloutier (COL) has been solid in net.

15. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Oil Kings have taken a couple L's of late, but they're still 8-2 in their past 10, so they're doing just fine. Miroslav Holinka (TOR) leads the charges as usual, and the Czech national is up to 31 points in 23 games. His fellow Zlin native, Adam Jecho (STL), has five points in his past four games.

