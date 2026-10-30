Prospect Watch: Kings' Blake Zielinski Is Thriving With Red-Hot Providence Roster

Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports
Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports
Oct 30, 2026 7:54 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 7:54 PM
In this week's edition of Prospect Watch, Ryan Kennedy speaks with Providence College forward and Los Angeles Kings prospect Blake Zielinski about what made the Friars a program he wanted to join in the NCAA.
The Providence College Friars are undefeated heading into a Halloween showdown with Quinnipiac and they're doing it with balanced scoring: Ten Friars have at least three points in their first five games.
One of those players is freshman Blake Zielinski, who was taken 80th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2026 draft. Zielinski and the Kings got along right away during their draft meetings.
"They were really smooth," Zielinski said. "They were one of the first meetings I had with an NHL club and they were really laid-back, they were just trying to get to know me. I really enjoyed talking to them. From the start they wanted me - I felt that right away - and it's something special when you get that connection."
Zielinski played in the USHL last year for Des Moines, where a turning point for scouts came after he returned from playing for Team USA at the World Jr. A Challenge, where he won gold in December.
"It was just being more physically engaged and being able to get the puck on my stick a little more," he said. "Playing with more confidence and more speed. When I'm at my best, I'm playing with a lot of speed and pace."
Now he's in the NCAA, playing for the sixth-ranked team in the country. Developing under coach Nate Leaman was a big reason the New Jersey native chose the Friars, but it wasn't the only one.
"It's the players that they've had move on to the next level," Zielinski said. "They've been a top school for years now and the rink is amazing, as well as the academics. It's a well-rounded school."
Zielinski still wants to work on his skating, particularly his edgework. But there's a great offensive player there and with the talent surrounding him at Providence, he'll have plenty of opportunity to put up numbers in college. And eventually, we might see him in a Kings uniform.
QMJHL
The 'Q' held its second annual Prospects Game this week and Saint John's Alexis Joseph (2027) made a big splash with two goals and three points, earning Team Lafleur player of the game honors.
This was big for Joseph, who could be the first player from the QMJHL to be drafted this summer - though Carter Meyer will have a lot to say about that.
Joseph is a point-per-gamer for the Sea Dogs so far and he's got the size and skill that NHL teams covet. He hasn't dominated in league play yet, but perhaps his performance in the Prospects Game will push him to the next level.
And shout-out to Halifax defenseman Malik L'Italien (2027) for his absolutely insane stretch pass that led to an Alexey Vlasov goal.
OHL
I know it's just a preliminary watch list, but with Central Scouting putting out its first effort for the 2027 draft class, I want to plant my flag on something: While it is also early for me to say this, I believe North Bay's Oskar Konobelj could be a top-60 pick when all is said and done.
Central has him as a sixth- or seventh-rounder right now, but a 6-foot-4, 192-pound defenseman who fights (he's already hit his first-half limit of three tilts) and hits hard is the type of commodity that doesn't come around as often as it used to. Just sayin'.
NCAA
I'm in Austin, Texas right now for the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game between North Dakota and Michigan State. These are two of the biggies and both are coming off disappointing weekends, so I expect a massive showdown. More to come...
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