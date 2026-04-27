Put Away The Whistles! Questionable Penalties Decide Outcome In Canadiens' Game 4 Loss

thehockeynews.com 'I Hate That Kind Of Stuff': Habs Enforcer Blasts Ottawa's Ridly Greig For Sucker Punch According to hockeyfights.com, there have officially only been five fights so far in the first round. At the same time, there have been countless cheap shots, head shots, and post-whistle scrums in a first round where the violence has really being ramping up.