Rangers, Fans React To Artemi Panarin Being Scratched: 'The Situation Is What It Is Now'

He was held out of Wednesday's game and will remain out until the Olympic break, which begins on Feb. 6, according to multiple reports. He is being held out for "roster reasons."
That means he won't feature for the Blueshirts for at least their next three games following the 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday.
Panarin is a pending UFA, and the Rangers reportedly won't be re-signing him as they begin a retool.
Since then, some of Panarin's teammates, coach and Rangers fans reacted to the news.
"We don't know the full extent of what's going on, but he's a special player," Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider told reporters post-game. "He can score on command, it seems like, and he has the puck on a string, and he's been an awesome, awesome guy to learn from. Not having him in the lineup definitely hurts a bit."
Mika Zibanejad, who's been teammates with Panarin for seven years, touched on what it's been like having their star player held out of the lineup.
"It's always a weird feeling when you play with someone for so long, and then they're out of the lineup for whatever reason, it might be," Zibanejad told reporters." It's different, but we have to keep playing.
"The situation is what it is now."
Despite that, coach Mike Sullivan didn't think his players were emotionally affected going into the rivalry matchup.
"I thought we played hard," Sullivan said. "Our guys had the right intentions. We had a decent start to the game. I don't think that had an impact.
"(Panarin is) a terrific player and a great teammate. He's good friends with a lot of the guys that are in that dressing room," Sullivan added.
"He's one of the best Rangers of this generation, and he's not an easy guy to replace when he's not in the lineup. But everybody understands it, and we're going to control what we can."
In addition to the reactions from within the Rangers' organization, fans across social media also voiced their opinions. Many are disappointed by what seems to be an eventual departure between Panarin and the Rangers.
"Damn just realized we have watched the last game of Panarin as a Ranger and I didn't even get to cherish it," @bananalandmika posted on X.
In the midst of Rangers fans thanking Panarin for his time in Manhattan, others are suspicious of the franchise's actions.
"So they just get to sit a player for 4 divisional hockey games while they try to tank? Sounds like the league should step in here," @UncleVegas777 wrote.
"The Rangers have four games left before the break. The league shouldn't allow teams to scratch a star player for that long for injury prevention for a trade. If you scratch a player for that, you should have 24 hours to trade him or he has to be in your lineup next game," @JRTW1206 said.
"Kinda crazy that if they don't move him before the break that he'll just be sitting for a month," @saddevilsfan92 posted.
If that does it for Panarin with the Rangers, he finished with 205 goals, 402 assists and 607 points in 482 games with the squad that signed him to a seven-year contract with a roughly $11.64-million cap hit in July 2019.
"Artemi Panarin will go down as one of the best free agent signings in NY sports history," @OhRyanMead posted on X.
