Ranking The NHL's Three Vezina Trophy Finalists

The Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman, New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin and Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy are the three finalists for the NHL's Vezina Trophy. Who should win?
The NHL revealed the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Wednesday.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck didn't make the cut after winning the top netminder award in the last two seasons.
The New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin, Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman and Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy are the trio up for the award.
The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" and is voted on by the 32 GMs across the NHL.
Only Vasilevskiy has won the Vezina Trophy before the three goaltenders, but that means little for predicting who will win this season.
Here's how I rank the three Vezina Trophy finalists.
3. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Swayman has had a bounce-back campaign for the Bruins this season, after performing below expectations last year.
In 2024-25, following a lengthy contract dispute with the team, he eventually signed an eight-year contract worth $8.25 million per year. However, he registered a 3.11 goals-against average that season, along with a .892 save percentage. Ultimately, the Bruins missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.
This year, Swayman recorded a .908 SP and 2.71 GAA in the regular season. His 28.8 goals saved above expected were the second-most in the NHL, according to moneypuck.com.
While this post-season doesn't count toward the chances of winning the Vezina, he's been largely excellent for Boston against the Buffalo Sabres.
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Vasilevskiy has a great chance of winning his second career Vezina Trophy.
Though his numbers this year weren't as spectacular as his 2.18 GAA and .921 SP in 2024-25, he performed well above an average goaltender in the NHL.
His 2.31 goals-against average and .912 save percentage were the best stats among NHL goalies who played at least 50 games. Even among goalies who played at least 30 games, Vasilevskiy's save percentage was tied for third-best.
Vasilevskiy also had the most wins by a goalie, with 39, and the fourth-most goals saved above expected.
His statistics from the regular season and where he ranks among all goaltenders in the NHL prove why he's worthy of this year's Vezina Trophy.
1. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Sorokin and Vasilevskiy have sat at the forefront of the Vezina Trophy debate almost all season long.
While Sorokin's .906 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average don't match what Vasilevskiy has put up this year, the Islanders' netminder has been far more impressive in my eyes.
While rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer will likely get most of the credit for the way the Islanders pushed in the race for the playoffs, Sorokin is at least as responsible for how threatening the Isles looked at times.
Sorokin's seven shutouts led the NHL, and he ranked third in goals saved above expected.
At some points in the season, based on the state of the Islanders and Sorokin's performances, he was in the conversation for the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP. He deserves the Vezina.
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