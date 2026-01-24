Should The Predators Trade Steven Stamkos And Ryan O'Reilly Despite Their Hot Streak?

It’s no surprise, then, that Nashville had won four of their past six games before Saturday's 5-2 loss to Central Division rivals Utah Mammoth. While there are other contributors for the Preds – wingers Luke Evangelista and Michael Bunting have been solid, and of course, there’s reliable veteran defender Roman Josi contributing as well – you need your best players to be your best players. And for the past month, that’s what they’ve been getting from Forsberg, O’Reilly, and Stamkos.