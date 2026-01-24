Should The Predators Trade Steven Stamkos And Ryan O'Reilly Despite Their Hot Streak?

Prior to the start of this season, hockey observers didn’t have much hope for the Nashville Predators.
But now in January, off the back of performances from veterans Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly, and Filip Forsberg, the Predators sit three points back of a playoff spot. While there is reason to believe the Predators can make a push for a playoff spot, it might be in their best interest to trade their veteran stars to improve the organization's future.
In the past seven games, Predators star forward Stamkos has generated seven goals and nine points. Meanwhile, in his past seven games, Preds star winger Forsberg has recorded six assists and nine points. And in his past seven games, Predators star center O’Reilly has eight assists and 13 points.
It’s no surprise, then, that Nashville had won four of their past six games before Saturday's 5-2 loss to Central Division rivals Utah Mammoth. While there are other contributors for the Preds – wingers Luke Evangelista and Michael Bunting have been solid, and of course, there’s reliable veteran defender Roman Josi contributing as well – you need your best players to be your best players. And for the past month, that’s what they’ve been getting from Forsberg, O’Reilly, and Stamkos.
On Nov. 24, the Predators lost 7-3 to the Florida Panthers to fall to 6-12-4 on the season. Since then, Nashville has gone 18-11-0. This has really been a team effort to be in the conversation for a wild card playoff berth, but credit must be given to their highest-paid players for producing.
This brings us back to the question – “What do you do with these players – trade them or keep them?” While we certainly don’t expect GM Barry Trotz to trade all three of Stamkos, O’Reilly, and Forsberg, we do believe it will be in the Predators’ best interest for Trotz to make at least one deal for either Stamkos or O’Reilly.
By doing so, Trotz would be acknowledging his group needs more patience, and if the Preds have to take a backward step to acquire the young talent necessary for future success, so be it.
That doesn’t mean you’re necessarily giving up on the season, if you’re Trotz. You can still be competitive the way you are right now, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with recognizing that the only way to get elite young talent is by getting to the top part of the entry draft.
The recent play of Stamkos, O'Reilly, and Forsberg is driving up the number and quality of assets Trotz could get for them in a trade. We see Forsberg as a Predators lifer, but Stamkos and O’Reilly are another story. With league parity probably leading to fewer seller teams on the trade front this year, the Preds should be able to get a package of high draft picks and prospects. These are things Nashville absolutely needs more of.
In the eyes of many, they’ve overachieved, and you can make an argument that Trotz should use his $14.8-million in cap space to make an addition, not a subtraction. But from our vantage point, prioritizing the team’s long-term competitiveness is what’s called for right now.
Indeed, before you know it, Stamkos, O’Reilly and Forsberg will be retired, and then what will Nashville have? A bunch of mid-tier first-round picks, and a bunch of cap filler players. And that doesn’t serve the long-term interests of the team the way a Stamkos and/or O’Reilly trade would.
Thus, the Predators can’t be fixated on this one particular moment in time. Trading Stamkos or O’Reilly is going to make Nashville less effective in the short-term, but better in the long-term.
That’s the trade-off that’s the circle of life for NHL teams, and that’s a process the Preds absolutely need to commit to. And the way they’re playing lately, Stamkos, O’Reilly, and Forsberg are giving Trotz the leverage he needs to restock Nashville’s organizational depth chart.
