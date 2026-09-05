St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas Enters New Territory As NHL Captain, Team Canada Hopeful

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas' name was in trade rumors last season, but the Blues have recommitted to him, naming him captain of the team this week. Thomas' two-way game is impressive, but if he wants a spot on Team Canada at best-on-best tournaments, he needs to continue growing his game.
For the first eight seasons of his NHL career, Robert Thomas has existed in the quiet shadow of St. Louis. Even as the youngest member of the Blues team that won the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, Thomas operated below the radar of casual hockey fans.
While Thomas’ name was included in trade rumors last year, the Blues had a sky-high asking price in trade talks. Now, new St. Louis GM Alexander Steen has fully committed to the 27-year-old, naming him captain on Wednesday.
With the Blues turning the page on a new generation, Thomas will have to lead the way. No longer will he be able to ply his trade in relative silence. More people will be able to pick him out of a lineup, inside and outside of St. Louis. And if he plays his cards right and ratchets up his game to new levels, Thomas is going to assert himself as a mega-star who demands your attention.
Up until now, Thomas has had a slow-but-steady rise up the rankings of top centers in the game. In the past three seasons, Thomas has been at least a point-per-game player, posting 86 points in 82 games in 2023-24, then 81 points in 70 games in 2024-25, and 64 points in 64 games this past season. You can see why the Blues had such a high asking price for Thomas in any trade talks last year.
But here’s a telling truth: despite Thomas’ high-end two-way game as a defensively conscious center, he failed to earn a spot on Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
And any projection of a Canadian team at future Olympics and World Cups of Hockey makes it clear Thomas is going to have trouble being named to the team. Thomas represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and played for Canada at the 2026 World Championship. Still, at true best-on-best tournaments, Thomas has been an outsider.
However, with a strong performance in a new leadership role, Thomas can make a compelling case for inclusion in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. Thomas has learned from great veterans in St. Louis, including Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O’Reilly, and Brayden Schenn, and he now has to take what he’s learned and use it to make this Blues team truly his own.
Thomas is a lead-by-example veteran who isn’t going to pound his chest and make emotional statements to the media. But if the Blues are to rebound in the ultra-competitive Central Division, they’re going to need more out of Thomas. He’s got five seasons left at an annual salary of $8.125 million, and that contract looks better every day.
That said, Thomas can’t be satisfied with the status quo. He’s now one of the Blues’ older players, and he’s got to set an example for up-and-comers, including Dalibor Dvorsky, Mason McTavish, and Jimmy Snuggerud.
Steen and president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong could’ve jettisoned Thomas last season, but instead, the Blues have underscored Thomas’ importance by naming him captain.
Thomas is an unknown quantity for most hockey fans, but he has an opportunity this season to make sure everyone knows his name. And if he makes the most of that opportunity, Thomas can establish himself as a Team Canada fixture for the next decade.
The stakes are rather high for Thomas. And while he may prefer a quiet Missouri existence, he’s going to be in the spotlight for one reason or another – positive or negative – this year.
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