State Of The WHL With Commissioner Dan Near: Changes Are Coming

"We're deeper than we've ever been with 17- and 18-year-olds because of all these prospects that have now made us part of their journey, even if it's not for four or five years," Near said. "There were fewer 16-year-olds playing regularly in our league this year than in the past. The configuration of 19- and 20-year-olds is different than it was in the past, and we frankly don't think it has settled yet. Some of the guys who took the NCAA route had courage to say, 'I don't know if one way or the other is definitively better, but I'm going to try it out.' We need more time to assess all this."