Stuart Skinner Emerges As Surprising Trade Candidate Amid Penguins' Playoff Push

Pittsburgh Penguins standout goaltender Stuart Skinner has surprisingly emerged as a potential trade candidate as the NHL trade deadline approaches.
The pending UFA has reportedly already surfaced in league discussions, sparking speculation about whether Pittsburgh will move him despite his impressive play as of late. Frank Seravalli discussed the situation on his Frankly Hockey show on Victory+.
"He certainly could be, and his name has popped up here in trade talks in, I would say, over the last couple weeks." Seravalli said.
"Now that Pittsburgh unloaded Tristan Jarry, the thought process was, 'is Stuart Skinner going to be the guy for the long haul?' And it doesn't appear that that's the case."
He also noted that the market for goaltenders this season may not be particularly strong.
"A bunch of maybes," he said, describing interest from teams that could pursue Skinner but only at the right price.
Potential fits include the Montreal Canadiens, which could seek stability with Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes; the Ottawa Senators, as a short-term solution to the team's season-long goaltending issues and a potential backup to Linus Ullmark instead of James Reimer; and the Anaheim Ducks, as a more reliable backup for Lukas Dostal.
Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas has routinely made moves that support a rebuild while staying competitive, and moving Skinner fits his roster maneuvering.
Last season, Dubas acquired Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick, later flipping Schenn to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round selection.
The Penguins have been one of the NHL's most surprising teams this season, as few expected a playoff push from the veteran core led by Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh entered the Olympic break at 29-15-12, holding the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division with Skinner being a major reason for that success.
The 27-year-old Edmonton native was acquired earlier this season in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. In the deal, Pittsburgh sent longtime starter Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin to Edmonton in exchange for Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick.
After losing his first three starts while adjusting to the team, Skinner rebounded with an 8-1-1 record, a 2.30 goals against average and a .904 save percentage over his next 10 appearances, establishing himself as one of the league's top goaltenders during that stretch.
Backup Arturs Silovs has also looked strong in that stretch, with a 5-2-2 record, .910 SP and 2.42 GAA. And third-stringer Sergei Murashov has been decent when called up, with an .897 SP and 2.56 GAA in five games.
The Penguins' season faces a critical test without Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada at the Olympics and is expected to miss at least four weeks.
Pittsburgh did, however, trade Kulak to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in exchange for defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick, which is another instance of helping the team stay competitive this year while loading up for the future.
The Penguins' decisions in the coming weeks, including whether to trade Skinner, may hinge on the team's performance during that stretch and whether a suitable offer materializes before the deadline.
