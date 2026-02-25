With Latest Trade, Kyle Dubas Continues To Create Something Out Of Nothing

And who knows: Dubas might not be done yet. In fact, there is a good chance he probably won't be done, as the Penguins are both in the midst of a strong playoff push and of continuing to collect as many assets as possible to help move their rebuild along. The move to get Girard also netted them a second-round pick, giving the Penguins 20 picks in the first three rounds of the next four NHL Drafts - which is the highest mark in the NHL.