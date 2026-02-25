Team USA's Women's And Men's Players Address Backlash About Trump Call

Days after the U.S. men's hockey squad was heard laughing at a controversial joke by president Donald Trump about the women's team, players from both groups are sharing their support for each other.
In a phone call with the men's team in the dressing room after its gold medal victory, Trump suggested bringing the players to Washington, D.C., for a visit before mentioning the women's squad, which also won gold at the Olympics.
"And we have to — I must tell you — we're going to have to bring the women's team," Trump said on the phone, followed by laughter from inside the dressing room.
"(If I don't) do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached, OK?," Trump added.
The video of the call was shared online, sparking backlash and debate for the men's team's reaction.
With the Olympians returning home from the Games, some players had a chance to speak about what happened and share their perspectives.
Hilary Knight, captain of the U.S. women's team, defended the men's squad, saying the two sides support and respect each other.
"There's a genuine level of support there and respect," Knight told ESPN. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse, and I think the guys were in a tough spot, so it's a shame that this storyline and narrative have kind of blown up."
Furthermore, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Olympic gold medallist and Minnesota Frost center Taylor Heise said they have received public and private apologies from the men's players.
Britta Curl-Salemme, who was also on the U.S. women's team, discussed what the president said and the reaction.
"Is that the perfect response? Is it an appropriate comment or joke to make? No, I don't think so," Curl-Salemme told reporters. "But I just go back to the way that they treated us, and the support they gave us, and they were as happy as anyone to see us succeed, and same with us for them. So yeah, that's what I'm focusing more on."
With that, the players from the men's team have returned to their respective NHL clubs to prepare for the resumption of the regular season on Wednesday.
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was asked about the team's reaction to Trump's comments about the women's squad.
"We should've reacted differently, Swayman told reporters. "We're so excited for the women's team and have so much respect for the women's team, and to share that gold medal with them is something that we're forever grateful for."
There was further debate from fans regarding American players who accepted invitations to the White House and State of the Union amid a tight upcoming NHL schedule, as well as generic political views.
Toronto Maple Leafs and Team USA captain Auston Matthews spoke at Wednesday's morning skate in preparation for his team's first game back from the break.
"We're proud Americans, and doing something like that, winning a gold medal and obviously representing your country, it felt like it was a special honor to be invited," Matthews told reporters.
"I don't like to get political or get into that kind of stuff," Matthews said. "Winning a gold medal, it's been 46 years since the men's ice hockey team has done that. The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation to go, so I mean, I just think it's something that you do… whatever your political beliefs may be. Hopefully, something like this will hopefully bring more unity to the country. For us, we believe it's a great honor no matter who's in office."
A handful of players didn't join the team for the trip to the White House. Some of those players, including Jake Oettinger, Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel, addressed their decision not to go.
"It was just kind of a timing thing for me and my family," Guentzel said ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning's game against the Maple Leafs. "I was definitely not denying the request to go."
The left winger said that he had the opportunity to go to the White House in 2017 when he won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also said there is a tough schedule ahead for him and his team and wanted to spend as much time as he could with his family before the regular season kicked off again.
Dallas Stars goaltender Oettinger also discussed not going to the White House.
"First of all, getting invited to go to the White House is a tremendous honor," Oettinger told reporters. "I think, for me, I've been basically living in Italy for a month. I have a huge stretch run. I wasn't playing much. I wanted to come back and get my game ready to go, and I also have a three-month-old baby at home, and we've been travelling the world. I think those guys had a great time there, but that's why I didn't go."
Connor addressed his situation and explained his decision to return to the team a little earlier than the rest of the national team.
"We play on Wednesday," Connor said, referencing the Winnipeg Jets' contest against the Vancouver Canucks. "I wanted to make sure I was ready."
