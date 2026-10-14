The Hockey News Morning Skate: Tkachuk Brothers Breakout, DeBrincat Extends In Motown, And More

James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 2:12 PM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:40 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the biggest storylines from the NHL's Frozen Frenzy, including Brady and Matthew Tkachuk's standout performance, Alex DeBrincat's seven-year extension, and more.
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