The Hockey News' Top 80 Players In The NHL: 30-21

David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 4:22 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 4:22 PM
In celebration of The Hockey News' 80th year, we're ranking the top 80 NHL players entering the 2026-27 season. In this file, we're unveiling players 30 through 21.
The Hockey News is celebrating its 80th year as the sport's top publication, and our editorial staff have ranked the NHL's top 80 NHL players as the league's 2026-27 regular season begins.
We’re revealing our choices in eight batches of 10 in reverse order. You may not agree with our choices, but that's part of the fun that comes with debating and discussing hockey's top league.
Here's our picks for players 30 through 21:
30. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings
It isn't just the offensive tools that make Seider one of the game's premier blueliners, although last season, the 25-year-old set new personal-bests in goals (10), assists (50) and points (60). Thats a trend the Red Wings would love to see continue, but it's Seider's all-around game that has him this high on our list.
When he's on the ice the Red Wings' defensive zone is usually locked down, and his physical game makes him all the more intimidating. Moritz won the Calder Trophy as top rookie in 2021-22, and he could be in line to compete for a Norris Trophy in the near future.
29. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
Tkachuk missed 81 games because of injuries the past two seasons, but he did produce 91 points in the 83 games he played for the Panthers in that time. That's the mark of a big-time offensive player, but Tkachuk's skill set is much more than that of a point-producer.
The 28-year-old's robust physical play is a contributing factor in Tkachuk missing a lot of games, but when he is healthy, he makes Florida even more dangerous and feisty than they are with his brother Brady, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand.
thehockeynews.comWhy Senators' Owner Andlauer Misses The Point With Brady Tkachuk Trade CommentsOttawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer spoke out about "blood being thicker than water" being the reason BradyTkachuk forced his way out of Ottawa. But there's something more attractive for NHLers – and that's winning.
28. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Last season was a painful letdown for Nylander and for his Maple Leafs teammates. But in 65 games last year, the 30-year old still produced 30 goals and 49 assists. Prior to that season, Nylander scored at least 40 goals in three straight campaigns.
Nylander would be higher on this list if he played more dogged defense, but he giveth and taketh away. Although, every time you think teams have figured him out, he proves he's one of the NHL's most dynamic and creative forces.
27. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
Like Matthew Tkachuk, Hughes has had problems staying healthy with the Devils. He played only 61 games last year and has never played more than 62 games in a single NHL season.
However, Hughes' skills are still elite, and he's well above a point-per-game player despite his absences. He was one of Team USA's best players at the 2026 Olympics, putting up four goals and seven points in six games. When healthy, Hughes can impose his will on games in a way few NHLers can.
26. Matt Boldy, LW, Minnesota Wild
Boldy's offensive numbers have been on a steady rise with the Wild ever since his debut in the 2021-22 season, going from 39 points in 47 games in his rookie year to 85 points in 76 games last season. He also set new career highs in goals with 42 last year.
At 25-years-old, he's really only just getting started. Boldy was a key contributor to Team USA's gold medal performance at the 2026 Olympics, and the ceiling for his development will continue to rise with each productive season.
25. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers
It took him some time to figure out how to excel at the NHL game, but when Bouchard did so in 2023-24, his superior offense-producing skills were there for all to see. In that ‘23-24 season, Bouchard produced 18 goals and 82 points.
Bouchard's numbers slipped to 53 assists and 67 points in 2024-25, but rebounded last season in a big way with career-bests in goals (21), assists (74) and points (95) for the Oilers. The 26-year-old may never be known for stifling defense, but Bouchard is one of the best offense players in the league, not just among defenseman.
24. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens
Hutson burst on the NHL scene in 2024-25, producing 66 points in 82 games to capture the Calder Trophy. But he took his game to a new level last season, posting 78 points in the regular season before putting on a show in the playoffs with 16 points in 19 games
The 22-year-old got snubbed for Team USA at the Olympics, but we'll wager Hutson will represent his country at the next best-on-best tournament.
23. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
Since 2021-22, Robertson has been one of the NHL's most reliable scoring wingers. Starting that season, he has never posted fewer than 29 goals and 79 points, and in two of those five years, Robertson hit the 90-point plateau. It’s no wonder we’re hearing trade whispers about the 27-year-old.
Robertson is coveted for his offensive consistency, as in three of the past five seasons he's produced over 40 goals. He's also powerful in the post-season, generating 52 points in 62 playoff games throughout his career. He's going to churn out offense for the Stars, and few will be able to stop him.
22. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders
It's difficult for first-overall picks to live up to the hype, but Schaefer exceeded expectations in his rookie season with the Islanders. The 19-year-old generated 23 goals and 59 points in 82 games, and his all-around game was recognized when he took home the Calder Trophy at the end of the season.
Schaefer is already a terrific stabilizing force on a mid-tier Isles team. And while he was snubbed at the 2026 Olympics, at the next World Cup of Hockey you'd better believe Schaefer will be a key contributor for Team Canada.
21. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
Caufield has has really ratcheted up his game over the past few seasons. He posted 37 goals in 2024-25 then exploded for 51 goals and 88 points last season. If he keeps improving, Caufield has the opportunity to grind out a 100-point season.
The 25-year-old is an electric competitor who can skate circles around the opposition, and the Habs need him to be the engine that pushes them team closer to a Stanley Cup championship.
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