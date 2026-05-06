The Maple Leafs' Sundin And Chayka Duo Might Work After All

The Toronto Maple Leafs' new management duo of Mats Sundin and John Chayka each has their strengths and weaknesses. But there's a strategic balance that could pay off.
As the Toronto Maple Leafs bask in the glow of winning the first pick in the 2026 NHL draft, we're quickly finding out how the team will function under new GM John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin.
It wasn't Chayka who appeared on the official NHL broadcast of the draft lottery Tuesday night. It was Sundin, grinning about as broadly as you'll see a human being grin when the Leafs' lucky No. 12 popped up in the lottery to secure the first overall pick.
It wasn't by accident that Sundin was representing the Leafs and not Chayka. It was entirely by design, and it shows the benefits of hiring this duo.
If there are two things we've learned since Sundin and Chayka were hired, one is that Sundin is still the master of saying nothing while being polite about it, founded by the great Lou Lamoriello. The other is that Chayka isn't nearly as polished as Sundin is when it comes to dealing with the press.
We're not saying the Leafs are babying Chayka, nor that Sundin is essentially just a well-paid heat shield for the new GM. We've all got our strengths and weaknesses, and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley has to be hyper-aware of what his two new hires are good at and what they need help with.
To be sure, the stakes here are sky-high. Sundin is putting his well-earned stellar reputation on the line, and Chayka may never get another job in hockey if he doesn't have success with Toronto.
Now, they have the first overall draft pick this year, which certainly helps them start on the right path to success.
It's been a decade since the Maple Leafs have had the first overall pick, and they might not ever get another one, as other teams are well aware. Chayka and Sundin will be judged right out of the gate on who they select, whether that's popular pick Gavin McKenna or the well-rounded Ivar Stenberg.
Meanwhile, after Chayka's initial time dealing with Leafs reporters was more than a little bumpy, it should surprise no one if we see Sundin's media appearances become more frequent. One of the reasons Sundin got the job is the cachet he has with Leafs Nation, and he could be the public face of Leafs management.
Of course, if things go sideways for the new Leafs management team, there will be many people with shards on their hands, and those people won't be able to protect each other from angry Toronto fans if they don't get it right. The expectations for this organization are through the roof, and if they can't succeed, Sundin and Chayka will see their reputations sink together.
The Hockey Gods did the Maple Leafs a massive favor when they gifted Toronto the first pick. But Pelley needs Chayka and Sundin to not only hit a home run with the player they choose – they need to work well with media and with analytics people day in and day out. Many GMs have problems with one or two of those areas, but in this new setup, Sundin is the guy who knows how to handle the press, while Chayka knows how to handle data.
It's a two-headed management monster now operating in Toronto, but it eventually could turn into a very smart creation by Pelley. If Chayka does what he's good at, and Sundin responds in kind, the Maple Leafs may just figure this thing out after all.
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