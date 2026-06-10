'They Don't Earn Their Winning Goal': Tortorella Breaks Down Golden Knights' D-Zone Panic In Game 4 Cup Final Loss

"I thought we battled back probably, and I thought the third period is probably our best period," he said. "We worked hard to get back into it. And I thought we had a really good third period. Jack (Eichel) hits the crossbar. We hit a post. But we don't get it done. So we need to flush it and get ready for our next game. I don't think we should be looking any farther than just the next game."