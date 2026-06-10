'They Don't Earn Their Winning Goal': Tortorella Breaks Down Golden Knights' D-Zone Panic In Game 4 Cup Final Loss

Vegas survived a series of momentum swings only to implode in its own zone at the worst possible moment, leaving Jordan Staal an uncontested crease to cash in the game-winner and even the Stanley Cup final.
The Vegas Golden Knights entered Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final with a chance to seize a 3-1 series lead.
Instead, a defensive-zone giveaway by Shea Theodore in the third period triggered a moment of panic that allowed Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal to score the game-winning goal in a 5-3 Canes victory that evened the series at 2-2.
The sequence unfolded with the game tied 3-3 after the Golden Knights erased a two-goal deficit in the second period.
After a turnover from Theodore led to a chance in the slot for Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, panic ensued after Vegas goaltender Carter Hart made a difficult save.
Players chased the loose puck into the corner, abandoning their assignments around the blue paint.
Staal was left unchecked on the rebound, and he pounced on the opportunity, taking a diving backhand shot that took a funny bounce off a glove before beating the Vegas goaltender.
The goal stood as the winner, capping a night when Carolina capitalized on Vegas mistakes while the Knights generated chances but couldn't finish.
"The frustrating part for me is they don't earn their winning goal," he said. "It's not so much the turnover, and Carter makes a great save, but just after that, we make another mistake, and we leave the front of the net."
Tortorella continued to break down the game-losing goal against.
"The last one, everybody just, it was a bit of a panic," he said. "Everybody chased the corner after a turnover. But that's a, I know it takes a funny bounce off of (Brayden McNabb) on the wrist shot in, but we've got to do a better job around the blue."
Despite the loss, Tortorella saw fight in his group.
"I thought we battled back probably, and I thought the third period is probably our best period," he said. "We worked hard to get back into it. And I thought we had a really good third period. Jack (Eichel) hits the crossbar. We hit a post. But we don't get it done. So we need to flush it and get ready for our next game. I don't think we should be looking any farther than just the next game."
The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have life in this series when there have been stretches where it looked like the Golden Knights had them on the mat for a quick series, only to get up off the floor.
"I feel like the whole series has been a momentum series where if you get one, you get two, or if you're down two, you come back, and all of a sudden you get three," Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "It's been kind of the same all series so, when they get one, we have to find a way to stop the bleeding."
All four games have seen one team jump to a two-goal lead or bigger, just to see the other side tie it up. It's been wild and fun, and it deserves to go at least six games, which are now guaranteed.
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