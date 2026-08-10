Three NHL Defensemen Set To Have Breakout Campaigns In 2026-27

Here are three NHL defensemen who look destined to have breakout years in 2026-27.
With the NHL season quickly approaching, there are plenty of up-and-coming players preparing to take their game to new heights.
Recently, we here at TheHockeyNews.com took a look at three NHL forwards who have the potential to break out during the 2026-27 season.
In the second installment of this three-part series, let's take a look at three NHL defensemen who are primed to break out.
Zeev Buium, Vancouver Canucks
Zeev Buium's rookie season was certainly eventful. After recording three goals and 14 points in his first 31 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks as part of the Quinn Hughes blockbuster.
Buium then played the final 45 games of his rookie season in Vancouver, posting three goals and 12 points.
Overall, Buium showed promise during a whirlwind rookie campaign. Now that he has an NHL season on his resume, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the 2024 first-round pick takes a big step forward with his development next season.
With the Canucks rebuilding, Buium is going to be given a lot of playing time and opportunities to succeed. Due to this and his incredibly high potential, a big season could be on the way for the San Diego, California native.
Simon Nemec, Calgary Flames
After months of trade rumors, Simon Nemec has finally gotten a much-needed fresh start. The New Jersey Devils traded the 2022 second-overall pick to the Calgary Flames earlier this off-season in a major move.
With the Flames being focused on the future and having a weaker blueline, Nemec should have a bigger role with them than he did with the Devils. With that, the 6-foot-1 defenseman undoubtedly is a break out candidate to watch very closely next season.
Nemec took a step forward in his final year with the Devils, setting new career highs with 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points in 68 games. Yet, with Nemec being only 22 years old, it's hard to believe that he has hit his ceiling.
Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov is another former second-overall pick who is still looking to have that true breakout year.
The 6-foot-2 blueliner posted two goals, 24 points, and a minus-41 rating in 68 games during the 2025-26 season. Overall, the 20-year-old went through some growing pains, but that is common for a young defenseman still adjusting to the NHL.
Now that Levshunov has a bit more experience, he could very well take a big step forward. There is no question that the young blueliner has a lot of potential, and it would be huge for the rebuilding Blackhawks if he took that next step in 2026-27.
The potential for Levshunov to emerge as a high-impact NHL defenseman is there, so don't be surprised if he makes a big jump next season.
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