Three NHL Forwards Set To Have Breakout Campaigns In 2026-27

Here are three NHL forwards who could be on the cusp of a breakout season going into 2026-27.
Each NHL season, we see many players put together breakout seasons. With that, TheHockeyNews.com will be taking a look at three breakout candidates to watch from each position for the coming season.
To kick off, here is a look at three young forwards who have a real shot of having breakout campaigns for their clubs in 2026-27.
James Hagens, C, Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens got into his first NHL action late this past regular season after signing his entry-level deal in April. In two regular-season appearances, he recorded one assist and a plus-1 rating, as well as an average of 14:33 of ice time. He also played in three playoff games for the Bruins but was held off the scoresheet.
Now, Hagens is gearing up for his first full NHL season, and he is undoubtedly a breakout candidate to watch for the Bruins. The 2025 seventh-overall pick has the tools to emerge as a high-impact player in the NHL, and he could very well cement himself a spot in Boston's top-six forward group in 2026-27 because of it.
Hagens' college numbers show his upside, too. In 34 games with Boston College this past year, he recorded 23 goals and 47 points. With that, don't be surprised if the young center breaks out in a big way for the Bruins next season.
Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov just had an excellent rookie season for the Montreal Canadiens in 2025-26, recording 19 goals and 43 assists for 62 points in 82 games. With numbers like these, the 2024 fifth-overall pick was one of the Canadiens' most important forwards.
When noting that Demidov is only 20 years old and just 84 games into his NHL career, it is clear that he has not hit his ceiling yet. So it would not be surprising in the slightest if the young star takes his game to another level next season.
The potential for Demidov to be a point-per-game player next season is there. He has incredible upside, and it would be huge for the Canadiens if he improves his offense even further in 2026-27.
Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov took a step back this past season with the Philadelphia Flyers, recording 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games. This was after he had 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games as a rookie in 2024-25. He also struggled to make an impact during the playoffs, posting zero goals and one assist through eight games, while averaging 11:50 of ice time per game.
While Michkov's sophomore season was not the strongest, he has the potential to bounce back and reach new heights. Michkov's offensive potential is high, and he should be entering this coming campaign with motivation to prove his doubters wrong.
It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can further tap into his potential for 2026-27. If he does, it would be great for a Flyers club that is looking to take another step forward.
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