Taking The Stage: Canucks Will Look To Buium For Breakout Season

Buium was the headliner in the four-piece haul the Canucks exacted from the Minnesota Wild when they dealt away Quinn Hughes in December. He has a skill set that makes it easy to perceive him as Hughes-lite. Both are great skaters and puck-movers, and, at just 20 years old, Buium has already amassed an incredible list of hockey achievements. He won gold at the U-18s, and, under rising coach David Carle, he took home a national championship with Denver and two WJC titles with Team USA. In addition, weeks after starting his pro career with four poised playoff performances for Minnesota, Buium added another gold at the 2025 World Championship.