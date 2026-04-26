Three NHL Pending UFAs Who Are Set To Land Significant Raises

These three NHL pending unrestricted free agents should be getting nice paydays during the off-season.
The most exciting time of the year in hockey is here, as the Stanley Cup playoffs are underway. The first round of the post-season has been a treat so far, and it should only get more entertaining as it carries on.
However, the playoffs go by quickly, and the NHL off-season will soon be here because of it. The start of NHL free agency is only a little over two months away, so teams will soon be looking to boost their rosters through signings.
While this year's free agency class is not the strongest, there are still some good pending UFAs who could hit the market this summer. Some of these players should land significant raises on their next contracts.
Here are three specific NHL pending UFAs who are set to land nice paydays this off-season.
Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres
Whether he ends up re-signing with the Buffalo Sabres or tests the free-agent market, Alex Tuch is undoubtedly going to get a major raise from his current $4.75 million in average annual value on his next deal. The 29-year-old is the best pending UFA forward available on the market this summer and has been underpaid for several years now.
If Tuch tests free agency, he will generate plenty of interest around the league. This is because he is a top-six power forward who had another strong regular season in 2025-26.
In 79 games this season with the Sabres, he had 33 goals and 66 points. He also had 36 goals in two out of his three previous seasons, so a big payday should be coming his way.
Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
Darren Raddysh chose the right time to have a career year for the Tampa Bay Lightning, as he has set himself up for a major pay raise on his next contract.
In 73 regular-season games with the Lightning, he set new career highs with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points. With numbers like these, he was a dominant force offensively this season, and he should have a long list of suitors if he tests free agency.
While some teams could view Raddysh as a regression candidate, he has done more than enough to earn a massive raise from his current $975,000 cap hit. This is especially true given that he is the top offensive defenseman and can become a UFA on July 1.
Bobby McMann, LW, Seattle Kraken
Bobby McMann is another player who should be getting a nice raise this summer. The 29-year-old had an excellent 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-2 speedster set new career highs with 29 goals, 17 assists, 46 points, and 165 hits in 78 games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken.
Considering McMann is a scoring left winger who plays a heavy game, he should have several suitors if he elects to test the market. With that, he is one of the top wingers who could become available on July 1.
Yet, even if he ends up re-signing with the Kraken, he will surely be getting a significant raise from his current $1.35 million cap hit.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.